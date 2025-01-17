Already a global blockbuster, the film has crossed ₹1,800 crore worldwide and rewritten box office history.

Telugu Super Star Allu Arjun shared a big update about his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, a new version of it on January 17. Pushpa 2: The Rule , starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has made a stellar impact at the global box office, becoming the first dubbed version to cross ₹800 crore in Hindi and surpassing ₹1,800 crore worldwide. Today, Allu Arjun surprised fans with a major update regarding the film, announcing a new version titled Pushpa2Reloaded .

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Telugu superstar wrote, “Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one. #Pushpa2 #Pushpa2TheRule.” The reloaded version includes 20 minutes of previously unseen footage, bringing the total runtime to 220 minutes from the original 200 minutes.

Bringing you #Pushpa2Reloaded Version from today. Hope you all have a new experience with this one.#Pushpa2#Pushpa2TheRule pic.twitter.com/XdXdyAeNP0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 17, 2025

The added content reportedly enhances the narrative, offering fans a fresh perspective and more depth to the gripping storyline. Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the film, confirmed that the updated version has been delivered to theaters. They also stated that the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film have been replaced with the reloaded cut.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The film follows Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he navigates challenges to sustain his sandalwood smuggling empire amidst police crackdowns and escalating conflicts with his rival, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

On the other side fans are excited about Allu Arjun’s new update about the movie.

Just watched #Pushpa2Reloaded! 🔥 Incredible logical connections filling earlier gaps, even more interesting scenes, and a gripping pace throughout. Sukumar & team have taken it to the next level. Fireworks all the way! 🪵🔥 #Pushpa2TheRule #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/4VwymfRJ0e — Preetam Reddy (@preetam_views) January 17, 2025

The sequel boasts a star-studded cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj, and Sunil in pivotal roles. Released on December 5, 2024, the film hit theaters worldwide in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

With its captivating plot and engaging performances, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to set new benchmarks for Indian cinema, and the release of Pushpa2Reloaded is expected to further elevate its success.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures