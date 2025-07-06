Allu Arjun Spotted Alongside Co-star Sreeleela at Cultural Event in Florida..See Video

A reunion of Pushpa 2: The Rule, stars took place as Allu Arjun, Sreeleela, and director Sukumar gathered at the 8th America Telugu Sambaralu in Tampa, an event organised by NATS (North American Telugu Society) to celebrate Telugu culture. This event marked the presence of some of the popular and biggest names from the Telugu film industry. The actress also shared an insta story from the event.

Alongside Arjun and Sreeleela, the event also welcomed Samantha Prabhu, Allu Arjun’s father Allu Arvind, Producer Dil Raju, Director Sukumar and Gopichand Malineni among others.

Like Always, Pushpa star was looking dashing in his attire. Before reaching to event, Allu Arjun received a grand reception at the airport, where fans gathered to get a glimpse of thier favourite star.

Veteran Director Fecitated by Allu Arjun

In the event, veteran Telugu director K Raghavendra Rao was honoured by Allu Arjun, along side him Dil Raju, Sukumar and actress Sreeleela were present in the stage.

Here, Rao also praised Sukumar for his blockbuster Pushpa-2, “Sukumar, I picked forest in Adavi Ramudu and became a star director, and you did it with Pushpa and became a star director, and made him a star hero!”

‘A star hero’ reference was for Allu Arjun, whose Pushpa 2 became one of the biggest blockbuster of Indian Cinema.

Ace filmmaker Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao works predominantly in Telugu Cinema, besides Telugu, he also has directed some Hindi and Kannada films. His notable works include Pelli Sandadi (1996), Allari Priyudu (1993), Annamayya (1997), while in Hindi he helmed films such as Himmatwala(1983), Jaani Dost (1983), Kaamyab (1984) etc. He also directed Allu Arjun’s debut film Gangotri.

About The Telugu Sambaralu

Telugu Sambaralu is currently underway from July 4 to 8 at the Tampa Convention Centre, Florida USA and marked the presence of some of the popular and biggest names from the Telugu industry. The event is organised to celebrate Telugu langauge, culture and heritage.

Allu Arjun Upcoming Project

At the work front, Allu Arjun is doing director Atlee next mega budget project, tentatively titled AA22XA6. This sci-fi, high octane action drama also stars bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.