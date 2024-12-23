Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy criticized prominent Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Saturday, alleging that he visited a theatre in violation of police directives during the screening of Pushpa-2 on December 4.

Police issued notices to Allu Arjun to appear before Chikkadpally police tomorrow at 11am in connection with Sandhya Theatre incident.

The Chief Minister accused Allu Arjun of remaining at the cinema hall even after a stampede tragically claimed the life of a woman, forcing the police to intervene and escort him out. The issue was raised in the state Assembly by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who highlighted the crowd management concerns linked to the actor’s actions.

Reddy pointed to circulating videos that appeared to show Allu Arjun holding a roadshow and waving to fans despite the dense crowds. He criticized the actor for his public interaction under such circumstances.

The CM also revealed that the theatre management had approached the police on December 2, requesting security arrangements for the planned visit of prominent actors and other individuals on December 4. However, the police declined the request, citing challenges in managing the crowd and the theatre’s limited infrastructure, which included only one entry and exit point.