Home > Entertainment > 'Alpha Unleashed': Bobby Deol's Villainous Look In War 2 Post-Credit Scene Breaks The Internet

‘Alpha Unleashed’: Bobby Deol’s Villainous Look In War 2 Post-Credit Scene Breaks The Internet

War 2 thrills fans with Hrithik Roshan vs Jr. NTR, but Bobby Deol’s post-credit villain reveal steals the show. His menacing role in upcoming Alpha shakes the YRF Spy Universe, sparking viral buzz and setting up a dangerous new antagonist alongside Alia Bhatt’s spy character.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 15, 2025 01:11:10 IST

The long-awaited war 2 release has not disappointed the fans as it has presented all they were longing to see and more. The on-screen confrontation between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR is the main attraction of the film whereas, a post-credit sequence is ridiculous which is the original show-stealer.

A casual glimpse of Bobby Deol as a bad man, awaiting a YRF Spy Universe release, Alpha, is the very first peek that was a sneaking leak, now going viral. The sheer panic is now all over his looming and cool alpha villain appearance and he is hailed to have brought one of the greatest intros in franchise history by fans. There is the fierce look and overwhelming presence in even a short role that suggests that Deol is going to be a dangerous new villain to the Spy Universe heroes.

The Rise of a New Antagonist

The after-credits scene plays a very important role as it introduces the viewer to the first female protagonist spy movie in the series Alpha featuring Alia Bhatt. The order exhibits the young form of the Alia character gets recruited into a covert program, by none other than Bobby Deol. When he tattoos her an alpha Greek letter, on her arm he gives a frightening monologue on the definition of an alpha-the fastest, strongest, and the one who controls the jungle, in his urban world.



The scene does not only establish the cold ideology of his character but also implies a dark relationship between a mentor and his protice, which until now has appeared the going theory of many fans regarding the nature of the relationship between the two.

A Strategic Move by the YRF Spy Universe

Unlike all the other post-credit scenes in the series that were associated with cameos by other super spies like Tiger or Pathaan, this scene dedicated to the introduction of a new evil, super powerful villain. It is a wise move by the producer Aditya Chopra and the body language of the franchise was about to change, from the star-packed gimmicks to concern with story and character building.



With the introduction of Bobby Deol portraying a full-fledged and effective character, the YRF Spy Universe is showing us that he would not be a one off villain but an important character in the future of this franchise. The enormous fan response to his appearance and performance proves that this bet has paid off making unprecedented excitement in the build up to Alpha.

Also Read: War 2 X Review: Fans Go Wild For Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Entry Scenes, Say, ‘Don’t Miss The Post-Credits’

Tags: bobby deolBobby Deol villain lookWar 2

