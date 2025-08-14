War 2 X Review: Fans Go Wild For Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Entry Scenes, Say, ‘Don’t Miss The Post-Credits’

War 2 stormed into theatres on August 14, with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani leading the charge. The hype is absolutely wild.

Diehard fans lined up at theatres before sunrise. Some folks were already posting their hot takes on X right after those first screenings.

War 2 X Review

How is the internet reacting to War 2? People can’t stop talking about the electric chemistry between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Their on-screen dynamic is getting a ton of praise, and apparently, the first half of the movie delivers on the thrills.

Fans are calling the entry scene of both actors “iconic.” Oh, and if you’re into dance numbers, the face-off in “Jaanab-e-Ali” is already blowing up online. Viewers who caught the very first shows are singing its praises all over social media.

#War2Review: TERRIBLE! #War2 is full torture. Only loud music and slo-mo entries,that’s it. Weak story, poor VFX & predictable twists. #HrithikRoshan‘s performance is flat; #JrNTR is fine. #War2 isn’t just the worst film in the SpyUni, but it’s the worst action film in recent… pic.twitter.com/RG8Au85zjr — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 14, 2025

Expected Hrithik’s entry to be cringe… but wow 🤯 Perfect BGM, surprising Japanese, and katana fights = pure 🔥🤌#HrithikRoshan #War2 #War2Review pic.twitter.com/UUP3xmlxNC — Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) August 14, 2025

Genuine review for #War2 NTR entry is the Worst ever entry scene in indian cinema NTR scenes is the Worst ever VFX in Indian cinema Worst screen presence, worst looks, worst dailouge delivery, worst dance All worst worst @tarak9999#DisasterWar2#SideCharacterNTR#War2Review pic.twitter.com/VZzxuD4l9I — Peddi 🏏 (@Always_Peddi) August 13, 2025

#War2

All time Blockbuster loading 🔥 What an Aura of #JrNTR & #HrithikRoshan ❤ Last 25 mins is Pure Goosebumps

Don’t miss the post Credits 🙃 Music is just Wow 🤩 4.5/5 ⭐#War2Review pic.twitter.com/ssg0AKO8RO — Aditya Raut (@AdityaR40857803) August 14, 2025

