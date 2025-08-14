War 2 X Review: Fans Go Wild For Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Entry Scenes, Say, ‘Don’t Miss The Post-Credits’

War 2 stormed into theatres on August 14, with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani leading the charge. The hype is absolutely wild.
Diehard fans lined up at theatres before sunrise. Some folks were already posting their hot takes on X right after those first screenings.
War 2 X Review
How is the internet reacting to War 2? People can’t stop talking about the electric chemistry between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Their on-screen dynamic is getting a ton of praise, and apparently, the first half of the movie delivers on the thrills.
Fans are calling the entry scene of both actors “iconic.” Oh, and if you’re into dance numbers, the face-off in “Jaanab-e-Ali” is already blowing up online. Viewers who caught the very first shows are singing its praises all over social media.
#War2Review: TERRIBLE! #War2 is full torture. Only loud music and slo-mo entries,that’s it. Weak story, poor VFX & predictable twists. #HrithikRoshan‘s performance is flat; #JrNTR is fine.
#War2 isn’t just the worst film in the SpyUni, but it’s the worst action film in recent… pic.twitter.com/RG8Au85zjr
— MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 14, 2025
Expected Hrithik’s entry to be cringe… but wow 🤯 Perfect BGM, surprising Japanese, and katana fights = pure 🔥🤌#HrithikRoshan #War2 #War2Review pic.twitter.com/UUP3xmlxNC
— Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) August 14, 2025
Genuine review for #War2
NTR entry is the Worst ever entry scene in indian cinema
NTR scenes is the Worst ever VFX in Indian cinema
Worst screen presence, worst looks, worst dailouge delivery, worst dance All worst worst @tarak9999#DisasterWar2#SideCharacterNTR#War2Review pic.twitter.com/VZzxuD4l9I
— Peddi 🏏 (@Always_Peddi) August 13, 2025
#War2
All time Blockbuster loading 🔥
What an Aura of #JrNTR & #HrithikRoshan ❤
Last 25 mins is Pure Goosebumps
Don’t miss the post Credits 🙃
Music is just Wow 🤩
4.5/5 ⭐#War2Review pic.twitter.com/ssg0AKO8RO
— Aditya Raut (@AdityaR40857803) August 14, 2025
