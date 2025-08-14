LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > War 2 X Review: Fans Go Wild For Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Entry Scenes, Say, ‘Don’t Miss The Post-Credits’

War 2 opened on August 14 with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles, drawing massive early crowds. Fans are praising Hrithik–Jr NTR’s on-screen chemistry, thrilling first-half action, and the viral “Jaanab-e-Ali” dance number, though overall reactions remain mixed.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 09:19:00 IST

War 2 stormed into theatres on August 14, with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani leading the charge. The hype is absolutely wild. 

Diehard fans lined up at theatres before sunrise. Some folks were already posting their hot takes on X right after those first screenings.

How is the internet reacting to War 2? People can’t stop talking about the electric chemistry between Hrithik and Jr NTR. Their on-screen dynamic is getting a ton of praise, and apparently, the first half of the movie delivers on the thrills.

Fans are calling the entry scene of both actors “iconic.” Oh, and if you’re into dance numbers, the face-off in “Jaanab-e-Ali” is already blowing up online. Viewers who caught the very first shows are singing its praises all over social media.

Tags: Hrithik RoshanJr NTRWar 2War 2 movie review

