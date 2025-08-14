Coolie X Review: Rajinikanth’s De-Aging Gets Thumbs Up, Fans Say 1000 Crore Loading But Isn’t Impressed With Aamir Khan’s Cameo

It’s Coolie release day, and honestly, Rajinikanth fans have turned it into a full-blown festival. People started lining up at theatres at midnight, yes, midnight, just to catch those early morning shows.

Theatres had no choice but to open their doors early because, let’s face it, the crowd was getting out of hand. Step inside and it’s chaos in the best way possible: fans yelling, whistles echoing, the place feels more like a stadium than a cinema hall.

It’s Rajinikanth’s first project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, so, naturally, expectations are sky-high. Social media’s already blowing up with first reactions.

Coolie Fan Reviews

Not everyone’s on the same page. Some folks are loving Rajinikanth’s trademark energy and presence, while others think Coolie doesn’t quite live up to the massive hype.

One hardcore Rajini fan posted on X, “Lokesh Kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster. 1st Half – Good mix of Mass & Loki’s plot twists. One of the best de-aging in Kollywood. The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time,” while someone else said, “#CoolieThePowerHouse Grand Entry Of #Rajinikanth #LokeshKanagaraj Cooked Well.”

And then there’s the fan who wrote, “We are witnessing the only actor in the world who is going to give hit as lead actor after spending 50 years in cinema.”

#Coolie – 4.5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ lokesh kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster.🔥 1st Half – Good mix of Mass & Loki’s plot twists🔥 One of the best de-aging in Kollywood 🔥 The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time.😭@rajinikanth sir sambavam🔥#CoolieReview pic.twitter.com/3G4Gne7fjW — Swetha™ (@SwethaLittle_) August 14, 2025

First Half :

Title card seems like LEO

Nagarjuna steals d show.

Soubin okish.

Interval block : 👍 Second half : So lengthy

Climax is predictable.

Amir khan’s cameo 👎 Pooja is d only positive 1.5 / 5

BELOW AVERAGE#CoolieDisaster #CoolieReview pic.twitter.com/PvemSFtRjI — ᗰIᑕᕼᗩEᒪ 🥊 (@Michealtweets) August 14, 2025

