Coolie X Review: Rajinikanth's De-Aging Gets Thumbs Up, Fans Say 1000 Crore Loading But Isn't Impressed With Aamir Khan's Cameo

Coolie X Review: Rajinikanth’s De-Aging Gets Thumbs Up, Fans Say 1000 Crore Loading But Isn’t Impressed With Aamir Khan’s Cameo

Rajinikanth’s Coolie hit theatres to midnight queues, stadium-like cheers, and sky-high expectations for his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. While some fans call it a blockbuster packed with mass moments and top-tier de-aging, others feel it falls short of the hype.

Coolie X review
Coolie X review

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 09:03:00 IST

It’s Coolie release day, and honestly, Rajinikanth fans have turned it into a full-blown festival. People started lining up at theatres at midnight, yes, midnight, just to catch those early morning shows.

Theatres had no choice but to open their doors early because, let’s face it, the crowd was getting out of hand. Step inside and it’s chaos in the best way possible: fans yelling, whistles echoing, the place feels more like a stadium than a cinema hall.

It’s Rajinikanth’s first project with Lokesh Kanagaraj, so, naturally, expectations are sky-high. Social media’s already blowing up with first reactions.

Coolie Fan Reviews

Not everyone’s on the same page. Some folks are loving Rajinikanth’s trademark energy and presence, while others think Coolie doesn’t quite live up to the massive hype.

One hardcore Rajini fan posted on X, “Lokesh Kanagaraj and team delivered a blockbuster. 1st Half – Good mix of Mass & Loki’s plot twists. One of the best de-aging in Kollywood. The mass scenes in the second half worked out big time,” while someone else said, “#CoolieThePowerHouse Grand Entry Of #Rajinikanth #LokeshKanagaraj Cooked Well.”

And then there’s the fan who wrote, “We are witnessing the only actor in the world who is going to give hit as lead actor after spending 50 years in cinema.” 

ALSO READ: Coolie Finally Hits Theatres, Rajinikanth Fans Throng To Cinema Halls Dancing, Bursting Crackers

