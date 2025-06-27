Already Married in Secret, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Kick Off Lavish $10 Million Wedding Celebration in Venice

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez may have just kicked off their $10 million wedding celebration in Venice, but according to multiple insiders, the couple is already legally married in the U.S.—well before the start of their three-day party on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

“They have been married for at least a month, more than a month,” one source close to the event said. “The marriage is fully legal and took place in America under American law.”

Why the Secret US Marriage?

While the couple didn’t publicly announce their civil ceremony, insiders say it was a practical decision. “Often a marriage in a foreign country is not valid in the USA, or creates other issues,” explained one Florida-based attorney.

Italian law requires a number of steps for foreign citizens to legally marry in the country—including a sworn affidavit and several approvals through the U.S. consulate. City officials in Venice confirmed no request was made by Bezos and Sánchez, and no city-owned locations were booked for a civil ceremony.

So, whatever happens during their stunning Venetian festivities, it won’t be legally binding under Italian law. But that hasn’t stopped them from throwing what could be the wedding of the year.

The Prenup to Protect Billions

Sources also confirmed that Bezos and Sánchez signed a massive prenuptial agreement before their secret legal marriage. As one divorce attorney put it, “They can get married anywhere as their prenup would generally be drafted to include its enforceability everywhere.”

Another legal expert added, “Divorce can only happen in the state of the primary residence,” which for the couple is currently Florida, where Bezos owns multiple homes on the exclusive Indian Creek island.

Star-Studded Parties Begin in Venice

The celebration officially began on Thursday with an intimate welcome dinner featuring finger food and pizza at the historic Madonna dell’Orto cloisters. Sánchez, wearing a gold Schiaparelli gown, and Bezos, in a brown suit, arrived by water taxi and were seen sharing a kiss before greeting A-list guests.

Among the celebrity attendees:

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kris Jenner

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and Scooter Braun

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Queen Rania of Jordan

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner also arrived on Thursday with a small army of luggage—25 pieces, to be exact.

Venice on High Alert—and a Bit on Edge

While the celebration has brought glamour to the city, not everyone’s thrilled. Protests have broken out over the disruption caused by the high-profile gathering. On Thursday, 40 demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion were detained after staging a small protest in St. Mark’s Square.

Security is tight. Police on jet skis are patrolling canals, and drones are being blocked by tent coverings. Staff working at the event were reportedly told to leave their phones behind and not take photos.

Inside the Venice Wedding Weekend

So far, the couple and their guests have enjoyed private lunches on secluded islands and extravagant dinners in 15th-century palazzos. Thursday night’s “eve of” reception was held at the Madonna dell’Orto. Friday’s main event is set to take place on San Giorgio Maggiore, where Bezos and Sánchez will say their ceremonial vows in a restored amphitheater as Matteo Bocelli, son of famed tenor Andrea Bocelli, sings.

Saturday night’s grand ball will now be hosted at the Arsenale—Venice’s historic shipyard—after protests caused a last-minute venue change. Rumors say the evening will be themed like a Venetian masked ball, complete with chandeliers and flower displays.

A thousand euros per guest has reportedly been budgeted for the wedding feast, which will include Venetian specialties like cuttlefish stew.

A Celebration Full of Symbolism and Style

Bezos and Sánchez were introduced to Venice through their close friends Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, who also hosted a private dinner for them earlier this week at their home, Palazzo Brandolini. The couple has long admired the city’s charm, and even Bezos’ yacht, the $500 million Koru, was inspired by Diller’s own sailing ship, Eos.

While the actual legal wedding happened quietly back home, Venice is still hosting the fairy tale chapter of their love story. The rings may not carry legal weight under Italian law, but the memories and spectacle will be unforgettable.

