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Home > Entertainment News > Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

A screening of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar in Montreal turned chaotic after audience members allegedly vandalised the theatre screen.

Dhurandhar 2 screening in Canada goes wrong (IMAGE: X)
Dhurandhar 2 screening in Canada goes wrong (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 21, 2026 17:32:01 IST

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Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

Dhurandhar Screening in Canada: Aditya Dhar, a filmmaker and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which opened globally on March 19, are outdoing the box office, with large numbers thronging the theatres around the world.

As fans continue their jubilation with whistles, cheers and full-capacity theatres, there is one outrageous incident that has taken over the Internet world in Montreal.

Screens in theatres destroyed in Canada

A video that is circulating on social media depicts a screening of the film, which turns out of control when part of the audience purportedly vandalises the theatre screen. 

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The situation was so bad that the police were forced to make an intervention, and the officers were spotted going inside the auditorium.

Dhurandhar 2 gets 15-minute intermission in Canada

Whereas only a small number of people in Western countries know of the concept of interval, Indians do. What happened, however, when a canon theatre came up to introduce a break, for the first time, during the demonstration of a film by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge.

During the video that was published by an Instagram user named journeywithshefali, a 15-minute break was added to the showing.

During the video, it was possible to observe a lot of people smiling as they left their seats to have a break outside of the hall. A large number of them sat in their seats chattering and laughing.

In the video, there is text that reads, Dhurandhar 2 effect (Canadian flag). The film lasts four hours and, therefore, Cineplex was interfered, probably in its history the first time! I have never witnessed this in my 20+years of being in Canada (laughing emoji). Everyone was thrilled.”

ALSO READ:  Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

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Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

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Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

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Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch
Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch
Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch
Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

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