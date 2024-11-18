Amit Shah Joins Modi In Praising ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Truth Cannot Be Hidden Forever’

After Modi, Amit Shah also took to the social media and praised the movie The Sabarmati Report with a post on X. The post said, "No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever.

The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight.”

No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever. The film #SabarmatiReport defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight. https://t.co/AnVsuCSNwi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2024

PM Modi also appreciated and praised the film on Sunday, iterating that “the truth is coming out”. The movie circles around the event in which 59 pilgrims had died in the Sabarmati express after the locomotive was torched, and this lead to series of events that culminated in Godhra riots which left thousands dead. Narendra Modi was the CM of Gujarat at that point of time and has faced criticism over the issue. Vikrant Massey, who has been featured in Mirzapur and 12th Fail, is the lead.

Box Office Success for The Sabarmati Report

The Sabarmati Report has made enough box office noise by garnering ₹1.69 crore on its opening day. It is a Balaji Motion Pictures and Dheeraj Sarna project, coming from Ektaa R. Kapoor. Apart from Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra are there in important roles. Despite all controversy with the subject, much interest can be seen amongst viewers regarding it. It has indeed pulled in a good opening day collection.

