Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has once again shown that he is miles ahead of the norm by jumping on the global ‘Labubu’ trend to the delight of his fans. The actor recently posted a video on his social media accounts, introducing the famous collectible doll in true Big B style.

The clip showed the red Labubu doll being playfully dangled in his car with the cute yet mischievous creature showing off its rabbit-like ears and jagged teeth. In classic Bachchan serious but deep rumble, he states, “Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Labubu now in my car. Hi Labubu, see you tomorrow. Bye”.

The post went viral instantly, creating waves across the internet throughout the day as it evoked tremendous entertainment and curiosity with the caption simply saying “#Labubu”. This post comes across as a true feel-good moment to see the lighter side of the actor, opposing his usual serious on-screen iterations with a fun engagement with the pole star of pop culture almost everywhere across the globe.

The Labubu Phenomenon: From Art Toy to Celebrity Accessory

Labubu, a character from the elves in ‘The Monsters,’ was created by Kasing Lung, an artist from Hong Kong. The character hit a huge global traction with the eye capturing a blind box plush collectible manufactured by the Chinese retail mammoth Pop Mart.

The doll’s unique aesthetics termed as ‘ugly-cute’ – with huge eyes and nine-tooth grip – transformed it from a niche collectible to a major high-fashion accessory, often seen as a bag charm.

This trend has been escalated by endorsements from global superstars, notable of them is the K-pop sensation Lisa, from BLACKPINK. Bachchan’s participation only solidifies the doll’s part in being a cross-cultural phenomenon across ages and traditional fan boundaries and shows how popular net trends reach even the most-heeled icons.

Big B’s Social Media Charisma: Viral Voice and Digital Engagement

The digital world is usually kept bustling owing to Amitabh Bachchan’s social media presence. His video, with the application of an unmatchable voice and charming delivery, transformed a plush toy introduction into one which is indeed worth headlines.







His fans were expressing their surprise and joy with many of them even saying how adorable he was for being part of this youth trend; the post going viral is yet another demonstration of how Amitabh Bachchan can engage with people of all generations.

He bent the context of a viral toy, in his old, commanding voice, thereby endorsing the trend but in a manner that made it his own, cementing further his credentials as a truly ‘original OG’ celebrity who can effortlessly add an idiosyncratic twist to any digital craze.

