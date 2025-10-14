LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan delighted fans by joining the global Labubu craze. He shared a fun video introducing the famous collectible doll in his car, blending his signature voice with a viral youth trend. The clip instantly went viral, showcasing Big B’s timeless charm and digital connect.

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Trend With Adorable Car Video (Pc: Instagram/IMDB)
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Trend With Adorable Car Video (Pc: Instagram/IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 14, 2025 16:01:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has once again shown that he is miles ahead of the norm by jumping on the global ‘Labubu’ trend to the delight of his fans. The actor recently posted a video on his social media accounts, introducing the famous collectible doll in true Big B style.

The clip showed the red Labubu doll being playfully dangled in his car with the cute yet mischievous creature showing off its rabbit-like ears and jagged teeth. In classic Bachchan serious but deep rumble, he states, “Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Labubu now in my car. Hi Labubu, see you tomorrow. Bye”. 

The post went viral instantly, creating waves across the internet throughout the day as it evoked tremendous entertainment and curiosity with the caption simply saying “#Labubu”. This post comes across as a true feel-good moment to see the lighter side of the actor, opposing his usual serious on-screen iterations with a fun engagement with the pole star of pop culture almost everywhere across the globe.

The Labubu Phenomenon: From Art Toy to Celebrity Accessory

Labubu, a character from the elves in ‘The Monsters,’ was created by Kasing Lung, an artist from Hong Kong. The character hit a huge global traction with the eye capturing a blind box plush collectible manufactured by the Chinese retail mammoth Pop Mart.

The doll’s unique aesthetics termed as ‘ugly-cute’ – with huge eyes and nine-tooth grip – transformed it from a niche collectible to a major high-fashion accessory, often seen as a bag charm. 

This trend has been escalated by endorsements from global superstars, notable of them is the K-pop sensation Lisa, from BLACKPINK. Bachchan’s participation only solidifies the doll’s part in being a cross-cultural phenomenon across ages and traditional fan boundaries and shows how popular net trends reach even the most-heeled icons.

Big B’s Social Media Charisma: Viral Voice and Digital Engagement

The digital world is usually kept bustling owing to Amitabh Bachchan’s social media presence. His video, with the application of an unmatchable voice and charming delivery, transformed a plush toy introduction into one which is indeed worth headlines.



His fans were expressing their surprise and joy with many of them even saying how adorable he was for being part of this youth trend; the post going viral is yet another demonstration of how Amitabh Bachchan can engage with people of all generations.

He bent the context of a viral toy, in his old, commanding voice, thereby endorsing the trend but in a manner that made it his own, cementing further his credentials as a truly ‘original OG’ celebrity who can effortlessly add an idiosyncratic twist to any digital craze.

Also Read: Aap Log Tension Mat Lo’: Charu Asopa Clarifies Co-Parenting With Rajeev Sen Amid Reunion Buzz

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 4:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amitabh bachchanLabubu trendviral video

RELATED News

From FaceTime To Texting, Justin Trudeau Has Been Pursuing Katy Perry Since Months As Duo’s Yacht Pics Go Viral: Report

‘Aap Log Tension Mat Lo’: Charu Asopa Clarifies Co-Parenting With Rajeev Sen Amid Reunion Buzz

‘Tamasha In Name Of Cinema’: Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Slams Filmfare For Awarding ‘Plagiarised’ Laapataa Ladies

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fiancee Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Pregnancy Speculation With Instagram Recent Photo

LATEST NEWS

Another Cop Found Dead In Haryana, Rohtak ASI Dies By ‘Suicide’: Here’s What We Know So Far

CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,022 Crore Diwali Bonus For 14 Lakh Workers

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

Agravatam Modern Ayurvedic Kitchen ignites a healthy Diwali revolution

US Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth Makes Big Move, Fires ‘Fat Troops,’ Here’s Why

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

‘Shameful To Target A Kid’, Says Gautam Gambhir On Harshit Rana Criticism

Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!
Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!
QUICK LINKS