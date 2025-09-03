LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst Delhi rains box office collection janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores

In 25 years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has transformed Indian television, awarding hundreds of crores in prize money. From ₹1 crore in 2000 to today’s multi-crore jackpots, KBC has changed lives, creating crorepatis and inspiring millions under the iconic hosting of Amitabh Bachchan

KBC at 25: Hundreds of crores awarded, lives transformed (Pc: Instagram)
KBC at 25: Hundreds of crores awarded, lives transformed (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 3, 2025 17:41:50 IST

There are not many programs that have influenced the Indian television culture and finances as Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The show anchored by the veteran Amitabh Bachchan has now risen above its quiz-game status to become a beacon of hope and a change agent among the millions who make the common citizens.

As KBC has proved throughout its 25-year history, it has come to be identified with life-altering prize money, and its checks are astonishing in terms of size. Its dedication to its contestants has been witnessed by insiders and producers who cite that the show has disbursed prize money amounting to a couple of hundred crores.

KBC Prize Money Evolution

The prize money on the show travels as dynamically as the show itself. It was started in 2000 with a first prize of rs1 crore, an astronomical amount back then. This has over the years been readjusted to the increasing stature of the show and to ensure that the stakes remain thrilling to the viewers and participants.

The jackpot was raised to Rs 2 crore in the second and third seasons and then added a Rs 5 crore jackpot question. The top prize was increased to Rs 7 crore in 2013, and to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, a temporary increase to Rs 7.5 crore was made in 2013 (the 14th season). This development has demonstrated a regular struggle to ensure that the final prize in this game is really a life-altering one.

The Crorepati Club and its Impact

Other than the total amount, the effects of the KBC winnings are most felt on the lives of people who have made it to the top. The show has made several crorepatis and even multi-crore winners of all types and kinds.

Since Harshvardhan Nawathe won in 2000, the first ever winner, to the Narula brothers who won Rs7 crore, to Sushil Kumar who won Rs 5 crore, the story of everyone is a great account of knowledge and fate meeting. 

Although much part of the prize money is used as required by the tax laws to pay income tax being 30 percent tax plus cess and surcharges on income, the rest of the amount is still large enough to change the life of a person taking him or her out of the debts or start up a business or educate his or her children. The financial honesty of the show as well as its capacity to live up to its claim of huge wins is fundamental to its long-term popularity.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Is SHUTTING DOWN This Iconic Restaurant Which Usually Sees Top Bollywood Stars Dining- Here’s Why!

Tags: amitabh bachchanKaun Banega CrorepatiKaun Banega Crorepati 25 years

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Explodes With Drama: House Splits Into Zeishaan Quadri Bullies Vs Kunickaa Sadanand Girl Gang
⁠Suhana Khan Lands in Legal Trouble: What We Know So Far
Did Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Dig At Her Ex Liam-Hemsworth? Singer Reveals ‘Mom Wanted Me With Wrong Guy’
Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Love Story: When Did The Couple Officially Tie The Knot
Samay Raina And Anurag Kashyap’s Bold Condom Ad Roast Leaves Fans Stunned, Censorship Sparks Debate

LATEST NEWS

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores
Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores

QUICK LINKS