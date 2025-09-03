Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores

There are not many programs that have influenced the Indian television culture and finances as Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The show anchored by the veteran Amitabh Bachchan has now risen above its quiz-game status to become a beacon of hope and a change agent among the millions who make the common citizens.

As KBC has proved throughout its 25-year history, it has come to be identified with life-altering prize money, and its checks are astonishing in terms of size. Its dedication to its contestants has been witnessed by insiders and producers who cite that the show has disbursed prize money amounting to a couple of hundred crores.

KBC Prize Money Evolution

The prize money on the show travels as dynamically as the show itself. It was started in 2000 with a first prize of rs1 crore, an astronomical amount back then. This has over the years been readjusted to the increasing stature of the show and to ensure that the stakes remain thrilling to the viewers and participants.

The jackpot was raised to Rs 2 crore in the second and third seasons and then added a Rs 5 crore jackpot question. The top prize was increased to Rs 7 crore in 2013, and to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, a temporary increase to Rs 7.5 crore was made in 2013 (the 14th season). This development has demonstrated a regular struggle to ensure that the final prize in this game is really a life-altering one.

The Crorepati Club and its Impact

Other than the total amount, the effects of the KBC winnings are most felt on the lives of people who have made it to the top. The show has made several crorepatis and even multi-crore winners of all types and kinds.

Since Harshvardhan Nawathe won in 2000, the first ever winner, to the Narula brothers who won Rs7 crore, to Sushil Kumar who won Rs 5 crore, the story of everyone is a great account of knowledge and fate meeting.

Although much part of the prize money is used as required by the tax laws to pay income tax being 30 percent tax plus cess and surcharges on income, the rest of the amount is still large enough to change the life of a person taking him or her out of the debts or start up a business or educate his or her children. The financial honesty of the show as well as its capacity to live up to its claim of huge wins is fundamental to its long-term popularity.

