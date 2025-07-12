LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s 1st Anniversary: Reliving Their Wedding’s Opulent Fashion Extravaganza

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s 1st Anniversary: Reliving Their Wedding’s Opulent Fashion Extravaganza

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first wedding anniversary revives memories of their grand 2024 wedding, a global celebration of Indian luxury fashion. Radhika dazzled in bespoke lehengas by Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Anant’s regal looks featured Sabyasachi and Rahul Mishra designs.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Grand Wedding

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 18:57:32 IST

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the world revisits the sartorial splendor of their 2024 wedding, a global showcase of Indian luxury fashion and exquisite jewellery that redefined opulence.

Radhika Merchant’s Bridal Couture

Radhika Merchant was styled by Rhea Kapoor, captivated in a series of bespoke ensembles. She wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her Mausalu ceremony, the pink and orange lehenga detailed with rai bandhej and gold taar zardozi paired with her mother-in-law’s jewellery was the star of the show. 

Her wedding lehenga was crafted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla,  a masterpiece of Gujarati tradition, adorned with intricate zardozi and a five-meter head veil featuring an “AR” monogram brooch. Another beautiful creation of Sandeep Khosla was the chandelier inspired pastel off-shoulder lehenga.

For the most important ceremony, she opted for a red, multi panelled Banarasi lehenga with a blouse with real gold karchobi work, done by Manish Malhotra.

For the post-wedding festivities, Radhika wore a hand painted, twelve panels of Italian canvas by Jayasri Burman. The piece brought Burman’s art to life and screamed the celestial union of Radhika and Anant.

Another highlight was her custom Robert Wun gown, printed with a love letter from Anant, which became a viral fashion moment.

Anant Ambani’s Regal Elegance

Anant Ambani matched the grandeur with curated looks. For the mameru ceremony, he donned a saffron Raghavendra Rathore kurta, while the graha shanti saw him in a red-gold Manish Malhotra ensemble. 

His garba outfit, a blush pink Rahul Mishra creation, exuded modern refinement. The jaimala featured a regal Sabyasachi sherwani with a giant emerald brooch, and for the lagna vidhi, he chose a beige Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble, balancing tradition with contemporary flair.

Anant Ambani’s 720-carat Zambian emerald panther brooch by Heeramaneck and Son was the most eyecatching piece of the event.

Jewellery: Heirloom and Haute

The jewellery pieces worn by Merchant on her wedding day included a central emerald and diamond necklace that was designed by Nisha Mehta, she also wore heirloom family jewels from her mother.

The jewellery was as iconic as the attire. Radhika’s ensembles were complemented by heirloom-worthy pieces from Nizam of Hyderabad and Viren Bhagat, emphasizing India’s rich craft legacy.

Her emerald choker and polki neckpieces, paired with sequined outfits, added timeless glamour. Anant’s emerald brooch by Sabyasachi Jewellery was a standout, merging heritage with modern luxury.

This anniversary reignites awe for a wedding that wove tradition, artistry, and global influence into every stitch.

Also Read: From Fairytale To Forever: 5 Viral Moments From Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding That Still Melt Hearts

Tags: anant ambaniAnniversaryradhika merchantwedding look

