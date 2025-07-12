From Fairytale To Forever: 5 Viral Moments From Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Grand Wedding That Still Melt Hearts

Celebrity performances at the Ambani wedding: The guest list featured an all-star cast of Indian film and business, as well as foreign leaders. However, it was the scorching, sizzling performances of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and even world music sensation Rihanna that made the sangeet ceremony the talk of town. The performances set a new benchmark for celebrity entertainment at weddings and were so expertly planned that fans enjoyed them for weeks.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Highlights That Broke the Internet

Radhika Merchant bridal entry video: It was one of the most memorable moments when Radhika made her bridal procession entry, straight out of the movies. A vision in a gorgeous lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika made her way under a flower canopy while soft live classical music wafted through the air. Her easy smile and demeanor left even Bollywood top stars starstruck. The video had millions of views in hours of posting and is among the most-viewed bridal entries on Indian social media.

Anant Ambani emotional moment: The fans just couldn’t hold it in and get emotional when Anant, otherwise reserved of the media spotlight and down-to-earth, was spotted with tears welling up in his eyes during the wedding rituals. When, during the pheras, he softly spoke something to Radhika in sweet tender nothings, and hearts melted, revealing to us the real connection between the couple. The candid moment went viral on fan sites with comments like “True love needs no words.”

Bollywood Glitz and Musical Fireworks Made the Event Unforgettable

Celebrity performances at the Ambani wedding: The guest list included international leaders in addition to an all-star lineup of Indian business and movies. The sangeet ceremony was the talk of town, though, thanks to the fiery, hot performances of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and even world music sensation Rihanna. Fans were captivated for weeks by the masterfully planned performances, which set a new standard for celebrity entertainment at weddings.

Wedding trend moments: Radhika and Anant’s wedding also made fashion goals. From Radhika’s dainty pre-wedding ivory-coloured saree to Anant’s majestic sherwani by Tarun Tahiliani, all the ensembles were style-defining. The twinned outfits of the couple for different ceremonies went viral and drove numerous wedding lookbooks in India mad.

Royal wedding theme and decorations: And lastly, one could not help but notice the utter grandeur of the decorations. The mandap wedding, crafted in the form of a contemporary temple complete with lotus pools and gold splendor, took one’s breath away. Flowers were imported from Holland, and each detail bespoke luxury as well as tradition.

Also Read: Director Shankar’s ‘Game of Thrones Meets Avatar’ Claim For Velpari Sparks Netizen Backlash: Too Bold Or Too Soon?