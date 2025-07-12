LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Home > Entertainment > Director Shankar’s ‘Game of Thrones Meets Avatar’ Claim For Velpari Sparks Netizen Backlash: Too Bold Or Too Soon?

Director Shankar’s ‘Game of Thrones Meets Avatar’ Claim For Velpari Sparks Netizen Backlash: Too Bold Or Too Soon?

Director Shankar's claim that Velpari is “India’s Game of Thrones meets Avatar” sparked backlash online. Netizens criticized the comparison as culturally misplaced, urging him to stay true to Tamil roots.

Director Shankar speaks about Velpari during an interview, sparking online criticism after comparing it to Game of Thrones and Avatar, highlighting the clash of cultural and cinematic expectations.
Shankar’s Velpari Comparison Sparks Online Heat

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 17:28:28 IST

In the film industry, such comparisons are done in order to create scale, ambition, or inspiration. But when director Shankar recently compared his forthcoming magnum opus Velpari to international blockbusters Game of Thrones and Avatar, the internet was not amused. Shankar had called Velpari “India’s answer to Game of Thrones meets Avatar” in a recent interview, and that drew instant social media outrage. While the comment was intended to address the scale and visual grandeur of the film, netizens understood it as something too grandiose and removed from cultural reality.

Shankar’s Velpari vs Game of Thrones: A Cultural Mismatch?

Game of Thrones fans were quick to catch on to the cultural difference between Westeros and the Indian epic story of Velpari. Shankar’s nod was intended to evoke the grandeur, high-stakes politics, and complex character developments Velpari assures. Twitter erupted with comments like, “Don’t spoil Velpari by attempting to turn it into a Westeros copy,” and “We have our legends, why all this Western comparison?”

The comparison also provoked angst among fans of Tamil literature who regard Velpari a legendary Sangam-era chieftain, a dearly beloved cultural icon. The majority argue that the comparison renders the Indian epic’s uniqueness to that of a simple high-budget spectacle, ignoring the emotional and historical depth of the original tale. Shankar, having staked his visual reputation with Enthiran and I, might have chewed more than the country can swallow in the sense of employing Indian narratives in order to match the Western fantasy standards.

Avatar Inspiration for Velpari: Artistic Vision or Unrealistic Expectation?

When Shankar said Velpari pictorially keeping up with James Cameron’s Avatar, particularly its CGI and world-building, the majority of fans wailed in chorus as “PR over substance.” Whereas Avatar was universally acclaimed worldwide for being a technological pioneer and environmental allegory, Indian moviegoers believe that Velpari, based on Tamilian mythology and history, should be able to keep its own artistic merit instead of copying Hollywood’s concept of alien world.

Despite all these criticisms, some fans rushed to Shankar’s defense, understanding his remark as an idealization rather than a comparison. Shankar has been idolized for pushing boundaries in Indian cinema, after all. But the growing sentiment online seems to urge filmmakers to embrace cultural specificity over global mimicry. The task thus becomes to combine technological elegance with story derived from Indian ethos.

Whether Velpari does justice to the expectations created by its sweeping comparisons is yet to be seen, but this much is certain: the audience is watching with keen eyes and still keener judgments.

Also Read: What Is The Real Age Of Pedro Pascal? Internet Daddy Responds To The ‘Too Old’ Backlash Over His Casting In The Fantastic Four: My Nerves Were Bigger

Tags: Avatar Comparison VelpariGame of Thrones vs VelpariShankar Velpari Interview

More News

BJP Says DMK’s Delimitation Objections Baseless, Driven By Fear Of Losing Power
Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025
Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy
Dolly Chaiwala Is Looking For ‘Real People With Real Passion’ To Run His Franchise Outlets Across India
Deputy Secretary Of PMO Visits Auroville, Explores Its Alternative Education Model
Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya
KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!
The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control, No Heavy Damage Reported
Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy
Delhi Gets Its First Underground Wiring Project, A Step Towards a Safer, Smarter City CM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?