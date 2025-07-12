LIVE TV
What Is The Real Age Of Pedro Pascal? Internet Daddy Responds To The ‘Too Old’ Backlash Over His Casting In The Fantastic Four: My Nerves Were Bigger

Pedro Pascal addressed backlash over his casting as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four at a London fan event, admitting the criticism affected him. Despite this, he’s committed to serve the character’s legacy and prepares for the retro-futuristic film, set for release on July 25, 2025.

Pedro Pascal in the The Fantastic Four: The First Steps London Premiere

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 17:16:23 IST

Born on April 2, 1975, the 50-years old sensation Pedro Pascal is coming back on the screens as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The cast was announced on Valentine’s 2024 and since many fans have showed disappointment over the casting of Pedro, calling out him for his age.

Pedro’s London Fan Event Revelations

Earlier, Pascal was unfazed by these comments but in a recent fan event in London, he addressed this issue and commented over this.

The event, held at the BFI IMAX, saw Pascal alongside co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. He told AP News, “I think sometimes the outside will find you no matter how much you try to protect yourself from it, and it just comes with the territory.” 

Navigating Fan Expectations

Pascal revealed that this criticism has somehow actually affected him and he wants to fulfill the expectations of the fans of  Fantastic Four.”I was a little bit more sensitive to the love that people have for stories like this,” he shared, noting the pressure to honor the legacy of Reed Richards.

Despite the backlash, Pascal showed commitment to his character, stating, “The only way to do that is to give it all my focus and all my heart and my body and my soul.” 

The film is all set to release on July 25, 2025 with a 1960s-inspired and retro-futuristic setting.

Support from Co-Stars and Industry Veterans

The actor received significant support from his co-stars and Marvel veteran Robert Downey Jr. Vanessa Kirby praised Pascal’s vulnerability, noting it fostered trust on set. 

Pascal also credited Downey for his encouragement, saying, “He’s just so immediately generous and inviting.” This support has bolstered Pascal’s resolve as he prepares to face villains like Galactus and the Silver Surfer in the upcoming MCU blockbuster, which also stars Julia Garner and Ralph Ineson.

