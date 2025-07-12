Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Turn Heads in Mallorca Amid Romance Speculation

Beneath the warm Mediterranean sun, Jennifer Aniston appeared anything but alone. The 56 year old Friends icon was seen aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Mallorca, her presence made even more radiant by the company of wellness coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Share Intimate Moments on Mallorca Yacht

Captured over the Fourth of July weekend, photos revealed a softer side of the duo, Jennifer Aniston’s hand gently placed on Jim Curtis’s leg, playful smiles exchanged, and at one point a casual back rub. In one particularly intimate moment, she tenderly stroked his hair. That simple gesture? Enough to ignite rumors of a budding romance.

They weren’t alone. Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka joined the voyage, hinting this wasn’t just a vacation but possibly, as fans speculate, a “soft launch” of something deeper.

Whispers of their connection aren’t new. “They are happy and really into each other,” a source close to the actress revealed. Introduced through mutual friends in Los Angeles, their bond is said to have grown quietly, nurtured away from the spotlight.

Jennifer Aniston’s Social Media Gestures Hint at Growing Connection with Jim Curtis

Earlier this summer, they were spotted at a serene resort in Big Sur, appearing comfortable, familiar. Online, Jennifer Aniston’s activity has spoken volumes liking Jim Curtis’s posts on healing, self growth, and love.

Jim Curtis, a transformational coach and author, champions holistic living. Jennifer Aniston’s interest seems genuine. She once admitted hypnosis helped with her flight anxiety, calling it “shockingly effective.”

No formal confirmation has come from either party. But after years of headline grabbing romances, Jennifer Aniston may now be embracing something gentler more grounded.

Whatever this is serious or simply seasonal one thing seems clear, she looks at peace. And for someone so often in the spotlight, that alone speaks louder than words.

Also Read: Why Has Justin Bieber Agreed To Pay His Former Manager Scooter Braun $31.5 Million? Here’s The Truth