Why Has Justin Bieber Agreed To Pay His Former Manager Scooter Braun $31.5 Million? Here’s The Truth

Justin Bieber’s about to cough up over $30 million to Scooter Braun—yes, the same guy who discovered him on YouTube when he was 13.

This isn’t just some petty feud either; it’s a full-on settlement over their messy split and the financial fallout from that scrapped Justice tour.

Why Has Justin Bieber Agreed To Pay Scooter Braun $31.5 Million?

Here’s the rundown: Bieber, now 31, called it quits with Braun back in 2023. That Justice world tour? It was supposed to happen in 2020, but thanks to COVID, everything got pushed. By the time Bieber hit the stage in 2022, he had only made it through 49 shows before pulling the plug for good.

The rest of the dates got axed last year. Promoters and backers weren’t exactly thrilled, especially since Braun’s company, HYBE, had already fronted Bieber some serious cash to cover tour costs and pay back AEG Presents.

According to People, Bieber’s now agreed to pay Braun back the $26 million he owed, plus another $5.5 million in unpaid commissions. Do the math—that’s $31.5 million just to put this whole thing to bed.

Justin Bieber Surprises With New Album SWAG

Meanwhile, in the middle of all this drama, Bieber surprise-dropped his seventh studio album, Swag. First one since Justice in 2021.

It’s 21 tracks deep, with Bieber all over the production, working alongside folks like Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, and more. The album is apparently inspired by his newfound “devotion as a husband and father.”

And if you saw random “swag” billboards popping up in Iceland, LA, or Times Square, now you know why. Before the album dropped, Bieber was reportedly in Iceland, wrapping things up.

Lately, he’s been hosting jam sessions at his LA place, inviting friends like DJ Tay James, producer HARV, Eddie Benjamin, and Carter Lang. Feels like he’s trying to recapture that early energy from back in his YouTube days.

