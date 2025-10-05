Anita Hassanandani Wins ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ Hosted By Rannvijay Singha, Dedicates Victory To Aaravv And Rohit

It was a lovely story of grit and heartland spirit. Actress Anita Hassanandani emerged winner of the very first season of reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. After two months of inimitable life in a rural village, the highly popular celebrity lifted the trophy in what has been an emotional victory, which she dedicated entirely to her family.

The show, which took urban celebrities far from their comfort zones, forced contestants to live out real village life from household chores like cooking over chulha or fetching water from the well to doing agricultural jobs. What made Anita a contender with a tough exterior but greatly accommodating spirit was her amazing adaptability, her modesty, and the genuine friendships that she formed with the villagers.

Notably, her journey also symbolized a personal transformation indicating the reality of star power when immersed into the simplicity of rural living. Upon lifting the trophy, an emotionally overwhelmed Anita said, “I wanted to win this for Aaravv and Rohit; they have been my biggest motivation throughout.” This sentiment reverberated with the audiences who bore witness to her suffering from the physical and emotional onslaught of being away from her husband and son for the entire 60 days of the shoot.

The Winning Motivation: Aaravv and Rohit

Anita’s commitment to her family has become the cornerstone of her performance. Every challenge confronted by her, from milking cows to defeating her rivals in a cutthroat setting, was driven by thoughts of making her son and husband proud. The emotional support provided by her family was a constant theme whenever she spoke during the show.

Key fact: Anita specifically mentioned thinking of her family every time she struggled or missed home, pushing herself harder to overcome obstacles. Key fact: In a victory statement, she said, “The trophy is not just my win; it’s our win as a family.”

Commitment to Community and Education

That changed her commitment in an endearing way that went well beyond the televised competition. Out of immense gratitude to a local community that showed her warmth, Anita committed herself to effecting successful change. Key fact: Anita committed to funding the full education of the grandchild of her hosts, Shaguna Bai. Key fact: Other contestants joined in this community support, adding a touch of philanthropy to the finale, and ensuring that the whole experience would change both celebrities and villagers for good.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Questions Love, Compatibility, And Clarity In New ‘The Girlfriend’ Promo, Watch The Drama Unfold!