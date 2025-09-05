Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): A special screening of the film ‘The Bengal Files’ was organised on Thursday in Mumbai.

From Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty to Darshan Kumar, many came together for the screening of Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Bengal Files’.

The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal, is set to release on Friday. However, it is facing problems with the release in West Bengal.

Prior to the screening, the makers held a press conference, claiming that theatre owners in Bengal were being “threatened by the police”.

Earlier in the day, Pallavi Joshi penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and “requested her to intervene in this matter” for the uninterrupted release of the film, ‘The Bengal Files’.

Pallavi spoke to ANI about the reason behind writing the letter, saying, “Our film is not releasing in Bengal. And obviously, when the name of the film is ‘The Bengal Files’, a film is being made on Maa Bharati, so it is very important for it to be released in Bengal. And when all the doors were closed for us, this was the only way, so I wrote a letter to the President as a woman. I have requested her to intervene in this matter, so that our film can be released in Bengal in a peaceful manner.”

In an open letter, Joshi alleges that the film faces an “unofficial ban” in West Bengal, with the theatre owners refusing to screen the movie due to alleged “intimidation” and “threat” by the state’s ruling party workers.

Pallavi added that she doesn’t want to talk about the threat as they are focusing on the release of the film, however, she shared, “The theatre owners in Bengal are telling us, that they have been informed by the police, that if the film is released in their theatres, there will be consequences.” (ANI)

