Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino OTT Release: When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

Metro… In Dino OTT Release: Metro… In Dino is a deeply moving romantic melodrama, whose emotional potency and cast performance have won over viewers. After its theatrical release on July 4, 2025, the digital release of the film is something the fans are waiting eagerly for. This sequel from Life in a… Metro narrates the series of love stories set across the cacophonic cities of India and promises to be a splash of heartbreak, hope, and soulful music. Let’s dive in!

When and Where to Watch Metro… In Dino (OTT Release Date)

Metro… In Dino will stream on Netflix beginning on August 29, 2025, after a typically standard 45-60 day window for Bollywood films from theatres to OTT. With the streaming rights acquired, Netflix will ensure an international release of this multi-starrer in assorted languages.

One would necessarily need a subscription to experience his heart-wrenching odyssey from home. For admirers of Basu’s signature storytelling, an undiluted experience awaits in the very capable hands of Netflix.

Metro… In Dino Star-studded Cast and Highly Inviting Story

The outstanding cast is cherry on the top, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The story follows the love life and identity exploration of four couples in different cities Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Very realistic triangles tell the stories from birth to maturity. The acclamation is for Tripathi and Sharma as they play two middle-aged people lovingly, while the Pritam music only heightens the emotional quotient.

Why Is Metro… In Dino a Must-Watch?

Rated on IMDb at 7.3/10, with Rotten Tomatoes audience rating at 84%, Metro… In Dino offers a cauldron of humor, grief, and hope. Being top grosser with Rs 78.50 crore worldwide points to its popularity.

In this modern time of modern and complicated relationships this movie will give you a relatable and real experience with Anurag Basu’s touch and direction, with beautiful and appealing cinematography. The music and soul-stirring lyrics will take you to a different realm of love, passion and complexities. And now you can bring this film on your own screens with Netflix’s release.

