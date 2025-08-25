LIVE TV
Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kingdom Is FINALLY Hitting OTT: Know When And Where To Watch

Action-thriller ‘Kingdom’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Bhagyashri Borse premieres on Netflix August 27, 2025, featuring extra scenes and multiple language versions

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 25, 2025 17:36:46 IST

The talk of the town movie, an action-thriller, Kingdom, which has an exemplary cast featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Bhagyashri Borse, will finally be premiere on digital plates to bring their cinematic tale to the attention of global Koligal fans. After being released in theaters, the scoundrels’ film, which explores the intricate reality of espionage and family ties, has received a premiere in a popular streaming service, which will allow the users to enjoy the theatric experience at home.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is sure to contain an intense conflict of an undercover agent traversing between treachery and dangerous operations. The online play is going to be a major event, particularly among the people who must have missed its theatrical version or wish to re-watch the finer aspect of its plot and commanding performances.

‘Kingdom’ Streaming Platform and Release Date

Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the kingdom. The movie is to be seen first on the platform via streaming, starting August 27, 2025. This is an auspicious release providing the film with a fresh start following its theatrical release that ended with a rather unsatisfactory reception among critics and viewers.



The Netflix opening will also see the film released in various languages that include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Hindi dubbed version will be called initiative, entitled Saamrajya where a larger spread in the other regions is assured.

The Extended Cut and Theatrical Performance

Among the most interesting points of the OTT release, there is the presence of the extra scenes which were eliminated during the production of the theatrical version. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri has now added that the digital release will include a romantic song and an action sequence during the carnival that had not been included in the original. This longer version is hoped to be more extensive and interesting to watch.

Although the movie registered a great opening in theaters, it failed to sustain its energy through high competition especially with other box office hits. Nonetheless, this did not stop Kingdom to have a fair collection at the box office and its shift to OTT with the added contents being perceived as an initiative to improve its reception and narrative.

