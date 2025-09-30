LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anusha Dandekar Accuses Ex-Karan Kundrra Of Cheating: 'He Was Sleeping with All Of Mumbai'

Anusha Dandekar Accuses Ex-Karan Kundrra Of Cheating: ‘He Was Sleeping with All Of Mumbai’

Anusha Dandekar reveals shocking betrayal by ex Karan Kundrra, claiming he cheated while promoting a dating app campaign together, even calling her a “gold digger.” Her revelations reignite the drama surrounding their 2020 breakup.

Anusha Dandekar Alleges Ex Karan Kundrra Cheated, ‘Sleeping With All of Mumbai’ (Pc: Instagram)
Anusha Dandekar Alleges Ex Karan Kundrra Cheated, ‘Sleeping With All of Mumbai’ (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 30, 2025 13:57:59 IST



Anusha Dandekar Accuses Ex-Karan Kundrra Of Cheating: ‘He Was Sleeping with All Of Mumbai’

Anusha Dandekar has now brought up the storm created with her former love, who is widely speculated to be actor Karan Kundrra, once again in the media eye. In a recent episode of her YouTube show, Unverified-The Podcast, the VJ and actress narrated a story strongly hinting that a past one had been cheating during their relationship by saying that he was “sleeping with all of Mumbai.”

Dandekar and Kundrra are certainly one of the popular television couples, and their break-up was marked in 2020 by allegations of infidelity that have persisted, though sparingly indirect.

The Campaign and the Betrayal

The latest comments made by Dandekar are linked with a professional collaboration that was allegedly turned into a personal betrayal. She unveiled that the two secured a campaign deal with a popular dating app for both her and her then-boyfriend. The campaign, she claimed, was the one that brought him the biggest paycheck of his career, as they were going to promote the app as a couple.

Dandekar later discovered, however, that he was allegedly misusing the same platform they promoted to meet and communicate with other women. She remarked about the irony and treachery of being the face of a relationship-cum-campaign while her partner was, allegedly using the same application to cheat on her. This memory stands with stark poignancy as a dramatic example of how a professional partnership covered, it seems, a very significant personal trespass for the melodramatic claim that he was “sleeping with all of Mumbai.”.

The Lingering ‘Gold Digger’ Remark

A significant new reveal from Dandekar is about what she calls her ex-boyfriend’s story concerning her. She has said that while she tried to set him up with very lucrative work, he started to tell people that she was with him only for professional gain, calling her a “gold digger”. This allegation gives a nice twist to the already complicated post-breakup mess she was dealing with as one who had, supposedly, been wronged.

In earlier, more straightforward statements in 2021, Dandekar had dropped hints that cheating and lying were the reasons for their breakup, while Karan Kundra, with his own version of the story, chuckled off these accusations but claimed he was never disloyal “out of respect.” Dandekar’s revelations only serve to further mirror chaotic yet contrasting stories about the end of a long-term relationship.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma Shocks Fans: Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Just Two Months Into Marriage, ‘Caught Him In…’

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:57 PM IST

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.




Anusha Dandekar Accuses Ex-Karan Kundrra Of Cheating: ‘He Was Sleeping with All Of Mumbai’

