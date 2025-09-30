Dhanashree Verma Shocks Fans: Claims Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Just Two Months Into Marriage, ‘Caught Him In…’

Dance-choreography sensation Dhanashree Verma has dropped a bombshell against her ex-husband, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, throwing the trial that he was unfaithful to her within two months of marriage. It was during an appearance in a reality show that she revealed this shocking truth about the quick and crushing end to their relationship-The couple had tied the knots in December 2020 and finalized the divorce earlier this year.

Dhanashree’s expression is quite telling of the relationship having limped towards a death almost since birth, complete contrast to the shining images they used to project on social media. Her terse but unambiguous statement that “caught him in the second month” has once again turned the spotlights on this infamous celebrity divorce, capturing immediate but also massive attention across social media.

Yuzvendra A Second-Month Betrayal

Dhanashree’s main claim places the shockingly brief timeline for infidelity at the very center of everything. On the show, she said that she realized her marriage was not going to work “in the first year,” but the alleged cheating waddled into her mind ever so soon- by the second month.

This paints a picture of a marriage with no legs to stand on after the December 2020 wedding, insinuating that trust issues arose almost immediately. The couple had been dating for about six or seven months before getting married; however, this subsequent marital commitment would thus have immediately been tarnished by the alleged act of infidelity.

Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Divorce Fallout

Apart from the infidelity allegations, Dhanashree has also vented public grievances over the divorce and alimony rumors. To this contention, she strongly denied any of the inflated assertions on asking a large-scale amount of money claiming that their separation was mutual and took place quickly. In the reality show, she mentioned that all those rumors about a hefty financial payoff were “wrong.”

Along this, she reflected how important it is to keep his respect and even that of her ex, though with great pain: “I will always keep his respect, that is what I believe in.” This essentially emphasizes both the clarification of financial facts and the highlighting of her private resolution to uphold respect, thereby making her public utterances amidst the highly fraught celebrity split even more nifty and multidimensional.

