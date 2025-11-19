Anuv Jain Announces First-Ever World Tour: Check Concert Dates, Cities & Ticket Details

Anuv Jain will embark on his first world tour called “Dastakhat,” and all of his fans are ecstatic! The word “Dastakhat,” means “signature” in Urdu and signifies a pivotal point in Anuv Jain’s career wherein there are performances in India and internationally.

What is the “Dastakhat” Tour?

According to Anuv Jain, the “Dastakhat Tour” is “like signing my name on a story that has started many years ago, which I have shared with all of you who listen to my music.”







Indian Leg: Dates & Cities

The Indian leg of the tour comprises 10 cities from Tuesday, January 16, 2026, to Saturday, February 22, 2026.

Delhi NCR – 16 January

Ahmedabad – 18 January

Pune – 23 January

Chandigarh – 30 January

Kolkata – 1 February

Hyderabad – 6 February

Indore – 8 February

Mumbai – 14 February

Jaipur – 20 February

Bengaluru – 22 February

International Concerts: Join Global Travel

Post-India tour, Anuv Jain will set out on the Dastakhat tour across the globe. In 2026-2027, he plans to perform around 23 cities in:

Australia

North America

UK & Europe

Middle East



Ticket Info & Sales

Tickets for the Indian tour will go on sale to the general public at noon IST on 24 November 2025. For pre-sale (HSBC) tickets will start on 22 November at 12 PM IST. Global sales will also launch on 24 November but will depend on the local time zone.

Why Fans Are Excited

This will be Anuv’s first-ever world tour, and for many fans it is a dream come true to see him live perform. Anuv’s music is honest and heartfelt using themes such as Baarishein and Alag Aasmaan, and he has connected with the public globally. Many feel that the tour is just that – Anuv’s deep story with his audience.

The information in this article is based on publicly available details and the artist’s social media announcement. Tour dates, venues, and ticket availability are subject to change. Readers are advised to check Anuv Jain’s official pages for the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan