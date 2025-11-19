Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Actress Nayanthara’s filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, surprised her on her birthday with a luxurious ₹10 crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, one of the most luxurious electric cars in the world. Pictures of the couple with the luxurious car hit the internet and everyone congratulated the couple for their luxury gift to one another.

An Extra Special Gift

Vignesh Shivan gifted Nayanthara an ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce Spectre to make her special birthday even more special. The Spectre is a super luxury Electric Vehicle and it is generally known to be one of the most desirable cars of all time with regard to its looks, power and luxury comfort. Both of them shared additional pictures with the Rolls-Royce and the Internet blew up even more.

What is So Special About The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre?

The Spectre is Rolls Royces’ first fully electric super luxury car. The car has stunning interiors, astounding technology features, and an amazing driving experience. A few highlights of the vehicle are:

Powerful electric performance

Signature starlight roof

Luxury customisable interiors

The exclusive Black Badge design

In India, the price can cost up to ₹10 crore depending on the model and customisation.

Fans Shout-out the Couple Online

Social media user complimented the thinking behind Vignesh Shivan’s extravagant gift. Many fans also wished Nayanthara happy birthday and called the couple “goals.” The video and images of the gift continue to trend across platforms.

A Milestone

Yet another grand gift for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in their journey together. The actress, also known as “Lady Superstar,” marked her day in true superstar style.

This article is based on publicly available information, social media posts, and media reports. Prices and specifications of the car may vary depending on customization. Personal details about the individuals mentioned are not confirmed beyond verified sources.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media