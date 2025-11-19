LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh bcci parineeti chopra Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Anunay Sood Australia news Amazon AI startup Anmol Bishnoi bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara receives a luxurious ₹10 crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre as a birthday gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan. Read about the surprise, car features, and fans’ reactions.

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 12:52:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Actress Nayanthara’s filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, surprised her on her birthday with a luxurious ₹10 crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, one of the most luxurious electric cars in the world. Pictures of the couple with the luxurious car hit the internet and everyone congratulated the couple for their luxury gift to one another. 

An Extra Special Gift

Vignesh Shivan gifted Nayanthara an ultra-luxury Rolls-Royce Spectre to make her special birthday even more special. The Spectre is a super luxury Electric Vehicle and it is generally known to be one of the most desirable cars of all time with regard to its looks, power and luxury comfort. Both of them shared additional pictures with the Rolls-Royce and the Internet blew up even more.

What is So Special About The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre? 

The Spectre is Rolls Royces’ first fully electric super luxury car. The car has stunning interiors, astounding technology features, and an amazing driving experience. A few highlights of the vehicle are:

  • Powerful electric performance
  • Signature starlight roof
  • Luxury customisable interiors
  • The exclusive Black Badge design

In India, the price can cost up to ₹10 crore depending on the model and customisation.

Fans Shout-out the Couple Online

Social media user complimented the thinking behind Vignesh Shivan’s extravagant gift. Many fans also wished Nayanthara happy birthday and called the couple “goals.” The video and images of the gift continue to trend across platforms.

A Milestone

Yet another grand gift for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in their journey together. The actress, also known as “Lady Superstar,” marked her day in true superstar style.

This article is based on publicly available information, social media posts, and media reports. Prices and specifications of the car may vary depending on customization. Personal details about the individuals mentioned are not confirmed beyond verified sources.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 12:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity birthday giftsluxury car gifts IndiaNayanthara birthday giftNayanthara newsNayanthara Rolls-Royce SpectreNayanthara Vignesh Shivan updatesRolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre priceSouth Indian actress newsVignesh Shivan gifts carviral celebrity news

RELATED News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Reveal Baby Name ‘Neer’: Here’s What The Beautiful Name Really Means

Box Office Collection: De De Pyaar De 2 vs Kaantha vs The Girlfriend – Who’s Leading?

Meet The Richest South Indian Actress, Has Wealth More Than Many Bollywood Superstars, Her Net Worth Is…

Happy Birthday Tara Sutaria: Hit Movies, Achievements & Net Worth

What Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? The Mystery Explained

LATEST NEWS

Don’t Blink! Infosys Shares Price Hits New High Ahead Of Massive ₹18,000 Crore Buyback – Are You Eligible?

Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Delhi Blast Accused Nabi, Says ‘Suicide Is Haram, Killing Innocents Is Sin’

Shubman Gill Injury Update: BCCI Issues Major Statement On His Availability For 2nd Test Vs South Africa In Guwahati

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Will RBI Cut Repo Rate In December 2025? What Borrowers And Savers Need to Know

Surat Advances Women’s Health with Veritas Radiology Unveiling 3D Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

Judges, Bureaucrats, Veterans Among 272 Signatories Opposing Statement By Congress Statement Criticising The Election Commission Of India

Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for Record 10th Time? When, Where, and How to Watch the Mega Event Live

Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? 8-Month Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed in Horror Sydney Crash

HURRY! This Is The Perfect Time To Buy Gold & Silver As Prices Dip- Here’s What Investors Should Know

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara’s Birthday Surprise: ₹10 Crore Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre from Vignesh Shivan

QUICK LINKS