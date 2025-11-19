LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

Hardik Pandya and actress Mahieka Sharma’s Hawan video goes viral on social media. Here’s what happened in the spiritual ceremony, fans’ reactions, and why the clip is trending everywhere.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 12:08:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

A video of Hardik Pandya and actress Mahieka Sharma performing a traditional Hawan ceremony has gone viral on social media, and it has surprised many viewers to see the two sitting together and participating in a peaceful spiritual ceremony. 

The Viral Hawan Ceremony

In the video, Hardik and Mahieka sit next to a sacred fire while an officiating priest chants the various spoken passages (mantras) and directs the ceremony. They both are seen offering ghee into the fire, folding their hands, and giving attention to performing the ceremony. The calm setting and atmosphere of devotion became the star of the video. 

Fans Reaction to the Video

The video had made its way across platforms like Instagram and X in no time. Many fans praised the athlete for revealing his spiritual side, and others contemplated his relationship with Sharma. People had comments of how nice it was to see this side of Hardik, and how peaceful and respectful to all those involved to perform the Hawan ceremony.

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is an actress and model, famous for being on TV and on the internet. Her presence with Hardik Pandya in the Hawan video is creating buzz about their relationship.

A Spiritual Moment Becomes Viral

The viral clip shows a calmer, private side of Hardik Pandya, who is one of India’s most popular cricketers. The video has become a current trending topic across social media.

This article is based on publicly shared social media content and general online reactions. Details about the personal relationship or intentions of the individuals involved are not confirmed. Readers are advised not to draw assumptions beyond what is visible in the viral video.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 12:08 PM IST
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma Perform Hawan; Video Takes Over Social Media

QUICK LINKS