Box Office Collection: De De Pyaar De 2 vs Kaantha vs The Girlfriend – Who’s Leading?

Get the latest box office collection comparison of De De Pyaar De 2, Kaantha, and The Girlfriend. Find out which film is leading and how each movie is performing in early trends.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 11:38:14 IST

De De Pyaar De 2 is on top at the box office, ahead of Kaantha and The Girlfriend. Here’s which movie is performing best, and why:

Box Office Leagers: Who is at the top of the Box Office?

De De Pyaar De 2 is performing the best, compared to the total box office performances for Kaantha and The Girlfriend, in both India and overseas Box Office collections. 

Kaantha is performing marginally better, but still collecting less than De De Pyaar De 2, although Kaantha is performing decently. 

The Girlfriend has the lowest box office collections, but still performing moderately against the other two films.

De De Pyaar De 2: The clear winner 

  • Five-day India net collection: ₹45.13 crore.
  • India total gross: ₹55 crore; approx overseas gross: ₹16 crore.
  • Worldwide gross: over ₹71 crore. 

The film experienced a strong opening weekend box office and collected steadily on weekdays – predictions suggest the film is financially safe for its producers. 

The reasons for box office success in De De Pyaar De 2 include all-age family-friendly content, a respectable star cast, and appealing music. 

Kaantha: Solid, But Falling Behind 

  • India 5-day net: ₹17.40 crores. 

Kaantha had a decent opening and decent weekend; weekday collections have backtracked considerably.  

The film showcases solid performances and completed four days at ₹15 crores net, however noting has been done to rival De De Pyaar De 2 for popularity.  

The Girlfriend: Slow Numbers  

  • India 10-day gross: ₹17.69 crores; worldwide gross 25.19 crores.    

The film has recovered roughly 37% of budged, the Indian market is slow; overseas numbers are returning reasonable collections.   

Collections have been weak compared to other two films. 

The box office figures and performance trends mentioned in this article are based on early estimates, industry tracking reports, and publicly available data. Actual numbers may vary as official reports are released.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 11:38 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Box Office Collection: De De Pyaar De 2 vs Kaantha vs The Girlfriend – Who’s Leading?

QUICK LINKS