AP Dhillon announces Indian leg of 'One of One' music tour, set to span across 8 cities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 17:50:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): After the resounding success of his sold-out UAE concert, the Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon has announced his highly anticipated India tour. The singer is set to perform in eight cities across India.

This upcoming landmark run marks Dhillon’s homecoming following last year’s sold-out performances across select cities.

AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025, touted as his most ambitious tour to date and marking his third run in India, is set to kick off in December 2025.

Produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow in collaboration with Live Nation, this music tour will traverse Delhi NCR, Ludhiana, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Jaipur.

The singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

The tour’s setlist will span AP Dhillon’s greatest hits including his latest releases such as ‘Afsos’, ‘STFU’ ‘Without Me’ and ‘Thodi Si Daaru’ as well as evergreen anthems like ‘Brown Munde’ ‘Excuses’, ‘Insane’, ‘Summer High’ and ‘With You’ alongside, as per the press note shared by the team.

The Indian leg of the AP Dhillon ‘One of One’ music tour will begin from Ahmedabad on December 5. It will be concluded in Jaipur on December 28, 2025.

Here is a complete list of the tour dates of AP Dhillon’s upcoming concerts in India.

December 5, 2025- Ahmedabad

December 7, 2025- New Delhi NCR

December 12, 2025- Ludhiana

December 14, 2025- Pune

December 19, 2025-Bengaluru

December 21, 2025- Kolkata

December 26, 2025- Mumbai

December 28, 2025- Jaipur

On his upcoming concert in India, the singer expressed his love for the country and the support of his fans within it.

“India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together,” said AP Dhillon as quoted in a press note.

On the announcement, Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, stated, “Having witnessed AP Dhillon’s extraordinary stage dynamism and the genuine bond he shares with his fans, we are committed to elevating this tour into an unparalleled celebration of sound and emotion. This endeavour is more than a tour–it is a testament to the enduring relationship between art, culture and audience. In a realm populated by high-profile events, AP Dhillon’s tour is distinguished not only by its entertainment value but also by its commitment to social good. This convergence of artistry and community engagement guarantees that it will be an unmissable event for fans.”

Tickets for AP Dhillon’s ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025 will exclusively be available on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

According to the press note, as part of the upcoming tour and in response to the recent devastation caused by floods in Punjab, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation, and BookMyShow have joined forces to create a significant social impact.

For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, Rs 100 will be allocated to flood relief efforts in Punjab, along with an option for additional donations in the ticket booking flow.

Notably, AP Dhillon will match these contributions to assist in the redevelopment of homes for families affected by the floods. A portion of the proceeds will also support animal welfare and local businesses, with BookMyShow committing an additional Rs 25 lakhs towards these relief initiatives. (ANI)

