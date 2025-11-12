‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Dharmendra Singh Deol, otherwise known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, is one of the most outstanding and captivating stars of Hindi cinema from the past to the present. He has had an incredible career that goes over six decades, during which he also built an extensive and powerful family that is very much a part of the Indian filmmaking world.

The Deol family is exceptional in that they have several generations of actors who are still working in the industry today, thus the name has become associated with star power, action, and incredible performances. This dynasty was started when Dharmendra married Parkash Kaur in 1954, which was before his acting debut.

Later on, in a very publicized event, Dharmendra married his co-star and the legendary actress Hema Malini in 1980. This dual family setup has resulted in a big and talented group that would each, in their own way, carry the torch of the “Deol Legacy.”

Dharmendra’s First Wife : Prakash Kaur Children

Dharmendra and Parkash Kaur are the parents of four kids, two boys and two girls, who are the main characters of the family’s film presence.

Kids:

Sunny Deol (Ajay Singh Deol): A very popular action hero and the director known for his extreme character and great acting. He made it successful for his son, Karan Deol, to get into acting, thus heralding the entry of the third generation.

Bobby Deol (Vijay Singh Deol): He was the one who mainly worked in action and romance thrillers and he created his own style in the film industry.

Daughters:

Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol: The two daughters have opted for a life of privacy away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Dharmendra’s Second Wife : Hema Malini’s Daughters of the Dream Girl

The marriage of Dharmendra to the “Dream Girl” Hema Malini brought forth two skilled daughters and the daughters have actually been taking their own paths through the arts and entertainment world. Also to marry her he changed his religion.

Esha Deol Takhtani: A dancer who walked in the footsteps of her parents, first appearing in Hindi films, later turning her focus to classical dance as well as production.

Ahana Deol Vohra: Though she too has done classical dance training, Ahana has mainly directed and choreographed, and thus has contributed artistically from the backstage.

The Deol Legacy is not solely about acting; it’s a clan of artists’ business combining their hard work, skill, and commitment. Starting from Dharmendra’s very first popularity, till the present time with Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and the up-and-coming third generation, the family still has a strong impact on Indian cinema which is quite diverse.

