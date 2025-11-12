LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025 Bollywood actor Govinda Al Falah University Faridabad David Ellison Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast Bihar Election 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Dharmendra, Bollywood’s “He-Man,” built a powerful cinematic dynasty through his marriages to Parkash Kaur and Hema Malini. From Sunny and Bobby to Esha and Ahana, the Deol family continues to define talent, tradition, and star power across generations.

Inside the Deol Dynasty: Dharmendra’s Family Carrying Bollywood’s Legendary Legacy (Pc: X)
Inside the Deol Dynasty: Dharmendra’s Family Carrying Bollywood’s Legendary Legacy (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 12, 2025 14:07:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Dharmendra Singh Deol, otherwise known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, is one of the most outstanding and captivating stars of Hindi cinema from the past to the present. He has had an incredible career that goes over six decades, during which he also built an extensive and powerful family that is very much a part of the Indian filmmaking world.

The Deol family is exceptional in that they have several generations of actors who are still working in the industry today, thus the name has become associated with star power, action, and incredible performances. This dynasty was started when Dharmendra married Parkash Kaur in 1954, which was before his acting debut.

Later on, in a very publicized event, Dharmendra married his co-star and the legendary actress Hema Malini in 1980. This dual family setup has resulted in a big and talented group that would each, in their own way, carry the torch of the “Deol Legacy.”

Dharmendra’s First Wife : Prakash Kaur Children

Dharmendra and Parkash Kaur are the parents of four kids, two boys and two girls, who are the main characters of the family’s film presence.
Kids:
Sunny Deol (Ajay Singh Deol): A very popular action hero and the director known for his extreme character and great acting. He made it successful for his son, Karan Deol, to get into acting, thus heralding the entry of the third generation.
Bobby Deol (Vijay Singh Deol): He was the one who mainly worked in action and romance thrillers and he created his own style in the film industry.
Daughters:
Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol: The two daughters have opted for a life of privacy away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.

Dharmendra’s Second Wife : Hema Malini’s Daughters of the Dream Girl

The marriage of Dharmendra to the “Dream Girl” Hema Malini brought forth two skilled daughters and the daughters have actually been taking their own paths through the arts and entertainment world. Also to marry her he changed his religion.

Esha Deol Takhtani: A dancer who walked in the footsteps of her parents, first appearing in Hindi films, later turning her focus to classical dance as well as production. 

Ahana Deol Vohra: Though she too has done classical dance training, Ahana has mainly directed and choreographed, and thus has contributed artistically from the backstage. 

The Deol Legacy is not solely about acting; it’s a clan of artists’ business combining their hard work, skill, and commitment. Starting from Dharmendra’s very first popularity, till the present time with Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and the up-and-coming third generation, the family still has a strong impact on Indian cinema which is quite diverse.

Also Read: How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 1:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Deol familydharmendrahema malinihome-hero-pos-12Prakash Kaur

RELATED News

Who Is Palak Muchhal? Bollywood Singer Who Just Entered the Guinness World Records – Here’s Why

Govinda Health Update: Actor Advised To See Neurologist As He Collapsed After Sudden ‘Head Heaviness’

600 People Quit This US Company After Return To Office Order

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

Who Is HyunA? K Pop Star Who Collapses On-Stage, Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

iPhone Pocket Designed By Issey Miyake Launched At $230, An Expensive Pouch For Your Phone

‘We Were Desperate To Have Him Back’ BCCI Denies Neglecting Mohammed Shami

PhysicsWallah IPO Day 2: Retail Investors Lead, 10% Subscribed, Grey Market Signals Listing Gains

“Hum na khushfehmi mein rehte hai, na galatfehmi mein”: Tejashwi Yadav Slams Exit Polls NDA Win Predictions

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Giriraj Singh Slams Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Amid NDA’s Massive Win Prediction – Calls Out ‘Corruption and Family Politics’

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Exit Polls Today: How to Check Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, and CVoter Predictions Live

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Opens For Subscription, Allotment On November 17- Here Are The Key Details

Who Runs Al Falah University Faridabad? Delhi Blast Probe Puts Spotlight On Founders, Inside Story

Passenger Takes Bath Inside Moving Train; Was It Intentional Or Publicity Stunt?

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story
‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story
‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story
‘Apne To Apne Hote Hain’: Inside Dharmendra’s Real-Life Family, Two Wives, Six Kids, And Surprising Religion Story

QUICK LINKS