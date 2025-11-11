LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast delhi blast Delhi blast news Cybertruck Air Quality Index actor health news Bihar Election 2025 cctv footage delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story began on film sets and grew despite societal hurdles. Unable to divorce his first wife, Dharmendra converted to Islam in 1980 to marry Hema. Their enduring bond, though controversial, remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic love tales.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s iconic romance still shines through Bollywood’s history (Pc: X)
Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s iconic romance still shines through Bollywood’s history (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 11, 2025 11:18:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

The story of Dharmendra and Hema Malini is a tale of love that has been prevailing in Bollywood for long and still very complicated to understand. The way they met was not exactly a sudden eruption of passion but rather a long drawn out burning of it on the movie set. The famous actor, who was already a megastar and a husband, met the glowing young and beautiful Hema Malini, the “Dream Girl,” in around 1968 on the location of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan.

He could not help but was enthralled by her beauty, elegance and professionalism. During the following years when they were brought together for great hits like the legendary Sholay (1975) the conflict between their professional friendship and deep personal love developed. He would struggle to do things for her, sometimes he would even set up special lighting for her scenes and pay the spot boys to ruin the shots just so he could stay with her longer!

The Filmy Romance Blossoms

Their bond grew stronger even though there was a major hurdle in their way: Dharmendra had not divorced his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and was still living with her. In the traditional society where they lived, the love affair of Dharmendra with Hema Malini was the talk of the town, which caused a lot of uproar and suffering.

The actor, who was very much in love with Hema, was forced to make a choice that was very painful. He was not allowed to divorce Prakash Kaur as she would not allow that and the reason was quite understandable since they had four children together, two of whom became actors later on, Sunny and Bobby Deol. However, his love for Hema Malini was unshakeable.

The Marriage and Its Aftermath

Dharmendra and Hema Malini had to take an extraordinary step if they were to formalize their relationship. Although having been married for the first time he could not remarry under Hindu law, the couple is said to have ascended to Islam in 1980 to secure their marriage under Muslim law which allowed for a second wife. This act was the ultimate sign of his love that he would still be in a half tie with his first family but would prefer to be in love with Hema.

Not only did Dharmendra provide for Prakash Kaur and their children, he also kept a respectful relationship with them, but his main love and marriage were now with Hema Malini. This choice brought a huge and painful division in his life, he left behind a more conventional existence for a new, very famous and extraordinarily powerful love.

Also Read: Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 11:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dharmendrahema malinihome-hero-pos-14Prakash Kaur

RELATED News

Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive! Rumour About His Death Said

Hema Malini Updates On Dharmendra’s Health, Says ‘He Is Recovering’

Dharmendra Alive: Isha Deol Refutes Death Rumors, Labels Media Reports False

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Dharmendra Health Update: Son Sunny Deol’s Team Issues BIG Statement, All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Blast: Victims Mohsin And Nouman Laid To Rest As Police Probe Vehicle Movements

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 11: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

‘Dhoka’ Chyawanprash: Delhi High Court Slams Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali, Bans Ad After Dabur Cries Foul

Numerology Horoscope Today, (11 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Active And Try To Complete Tasks Quickly

What Went Wrong With Apple iPhone Air 2.0? Company Delays The Launch

Delhi Blast: Delhi Police Suspects It Is A ‘Fidayeen’ Suicide Attack, Probe On

‘No Return To Jungle Raj’: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain Says Bihar Voters Back Development

“NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai”: HAM(S) Chief Santosh Kumar Suman Predicts Big Win in Bihar Elections 2025

Hours Before Delhi Car Blast, Viral Reddit Post Questions “Is Something Going On In Delhi?”, Here’s What We know So Far

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur
How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur
How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur
How Dharmendra Found His ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Leaving Behind His First Love, Prakash Kaur

QUICK LINKS