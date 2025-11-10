Dharmendra Latest Health Update: Hema Malini Issues Big Statement, Says He Is…

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His wife, actress and politician Hema Malini, was seen arriving at the hospital to be by his side during this difficult time.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hema Malini shared a brief update about her husband’s condition. “We’re hoping for his speedy recovery,” she said.

Soon after reports of Dharmendra’s hospitalisation surfaced, several paparazzi pages shared videos and pictures of Hema Malini arriving at the hospital in her black BMW.

However, confusion arose when rumours began spreading that Dharmendra had been shifted to the ICU and was on life support. Clearing the air, Sunny Deol’s team dismissed the reports, assuring everyone that there was no reason to worry. “It’s rumour-mongering like always. Sir is getting better. He’s under observation. There’s nothing to worry,” a spokesperson told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with heartfelt messages and prayers for Dharmendra’s quick recovery. Admirers across the country have been wishing the “He-Man of Bollywood” good health and strength.

Earlier this year, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. A video of him leaving the hospital with a bandaged eye went viral, where he greeted the paparazzi and said, “I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft ho gayi hai. I am strong. Love you, my audience and my fans.”

