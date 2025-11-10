LIVE TV
Which Hospital Is Dharmendra Admitted To? Here's What We Know So Far

The check up earlier in the month had led to a reassurance from his wife, Hema Malini, who reported that he was 'absolutely fine' and even did a simple 'ok' when seeing that condition was being discussed.

(Image Credit: Dharmendra via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 10, 2025 16:44:36 IST

At this moment, the information regarding Dharmendra’s health issue is very scarce and there has been no official word from either the family or the hospital. As per sources privy to the actor, he regularly undergoes health check ups and this admission may also turn out to be a routine affair ‘He’s doing well. Somebody must have spotted him at the hospital, which started all the rumors.’ But still, the aura of uncertainty and media attention has been fanned by the timing and absence of detailed information.

The legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra, who is now 89 years old, was, as per the reports, on Monday, taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. He had a previous visit to the same hospital for a routine checkup just before his admission. The check up earlier in the month had led to a reassurance from his wife, Hema Malini, who reported that he was ‘absolutely fine’ and even did a simple ‘ok’ when seeing that condition was being discussed. Yet interventions have failed to take away the concern, as along with them his new admission has been a source of worry for not only his fans but also the whole film industry as well.

On the other hand, Dharmendra’s hospitalization has not diminished his presence in the Hindi cinema scene. His 90th birthday, which falls in December, has convinced the observers that the actor is still very much involved in the industry as he has new projects lined up, one of them being the film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, with Agastya Nanda starring in it, which demonstrates his continuing importance. Health updates on him are eagerly awaited by fans who are optimistic that this admission is indeed a precautionary measure and that the great will soon be back in good spirits.

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 4:44 PM IST
