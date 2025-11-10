Fact Check: Actor Dharmendra is Alive? Rumor About His Death REVEALED

Social media is flooded with news that veteran actor Dharmendra has passed away. However, the claims are completely false, the legendary star is alive and well. The Sholay actor has always kept fans posted about this fitness routine and health updates. Amid the buzz, several reports claimed that the actor was in critical condition and on a ventilator. However, sources close to him have completely denied these rumours.

