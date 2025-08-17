‘Apoorva Mukhija Has No Concern for Me’: Sufi Motiwala’s Shocking Rift Raises Questions

LIVE TV
Content creator Sufi Motiwala revealed the end of his friendship with Apoorva Mukhija, citing emotional neglect and betrayal. His heartfelt confession about feeling hurt and unheard has left fans shocked, raising questions about the fragility of relationships in the influencer world.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 17, 2025 23:36:25 IST

Popular content creator Sufi Motiwala opened up in a heartbreaking post informing us of how he parted ways with fellow social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija on a sad note through his Instagram handle. The outspoken social media star Motiwala chimed in and he said that Apoorva Mukhija does not care that I am hurt, a comment that has left the followers of both Youtubers shell-shocked.

The two who were once a dazzling pair that was well known to be the right blend onscreen as well as offscreen have now apparently parted ways. Motiwala states that the rift was initially caused by a series of misunderstandings and other issues that were not addressed, and he allegedly chose to ignore that by Mukhija, therefore feeling betrayed and suffering inside emotionally.

Emotional Distress And The Unspoken Truth

The essence of the problem that Motiwala is describing seems to be the lack of empathy and recognition by Mukhija. Sufi asserts that he kept making attempts to express his emotions and the pain that he was going through, yet his attempts were futile as they were ignored and received cold shoulders. This emotional pain had seriously contributed to the break up of the friendship. 

Rather than ensure a setting where voice and solution may be freely explored and used, the matter became candid and Motiwala felt not heard and undermined. It was this indifference to his feelings that was the last straw as this friendship has now ceased to be a two-way street. What remains silent and to be understood symbolically is, according to him, that their bond might have been not as strong or sincere as it appeared to be and this is not an easy fact to accept by anyone.

Betrayal And The End of a Friendship

The last straw that broke their friendship was what Motiwala considers as betrayal. He was not specific about the particular incidents that caused him to have this feeling; however, it was evident that some things and non-things which Mukhija had done were terribly painful. This betrayal feeling, as well as persisting absence of emotional support rendered continuation of the friendship impossible.

The quote by Motiwala is a sad tribute of how relationships are not so solid, particularly when they are on a stage. The strong friendship between the two creators went to pieces and left feelings of hurt, and a lesson to be taken on the necessity to communicate and care in any friendship. The confession is not only the personal disclosure of the artist but also a great lesson about the importance of emotional reciprocity.

Tags: apoorva mukhijainfluencer friendship breakupsufi motiwalaSufi Motiwala hurt

