Home > Entertainment > Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra & Ram Kapoor: Bigg Boss 19's Most Anticipated Contestants

Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra & Ram Kapoor: Bigg Boss 19’s Most Anticipated Contestants

Bigg Boss 19 is shaping up with a mix of familiar faces like Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra, and Ram Kapoor, alongside influencers such as Gaurav Taneja and Krishna Shroff. Rumors suggest a longer season with a digital-first launch, promising fresh drama and excitement for fans.

Raj Kundra, Apoorva Mukhija and Ram Kapoor
Raj Kundra, Apoorva Mukhija and Ram Kapoor

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 15:12:57 IST

As Bigg Boss 19 comes closer to its expected August launch, the internet is, once again, thick with whispers. Speculation, half confirmations, and name-drops are rolling in from all corners. From digital darlings to controversial figures, the rumored contestant list looks like a casting director’s wildest experiment and maybe that’s exactly the point.

Bigg Boss 19: Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra, and Ram Kapoor Stir Excitement Among Fans

Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid, seems to be on many shortlists. The influencer, who made waves on The Traitors India, recently opened up about the idea of stepping into the chaos. “I’d never say never,” she admitted, adding that the experience might send her anxiety into overdrive. Her mix of vulnerability and online grit has fans curious and hopeful.

Raj Kundra, a name long surrounded by media noise, has also entered the conversation. His presence would undoubtedly bring a wave of headlines, though nothing has been confirmed or denied on his part. If he does walk in, expect a storm  or, at the very least, an uneasy buzz.

Then there’s Ram Kapoor. A fan favorite, yes but he’s already thrown cold water on the idea. “Even if they offer me Rs 20 crore,” he said bluntly, “I won’t do it.” Still, that hasn’t stopped the gossip mill from keeping his name alive.

Bigg Boss 19 Cast Expands with Influencers and TV Stars Like Gaurav Taneja & Krishna Shroff

Others reportedly in talks include Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja, Krishna Shroff, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Munmun Dutta. All bring different energies — from mainstream familiarity to social media clout.

Adding intrigue is a rumor that this season may stretch over five months, with a digital-first release strategy leading the way. If true, it would signal a shift in how the show engages with its rapidly evolving audience.

