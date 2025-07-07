Are BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Insoo Close Friends? DEADLINE Concert Appearance Sparks Buzz

In a moment that left everyone in a tussle, BTS member J-Hope and BLACKPINK member Jisoo Insoo was seen together at the celebrity-packed DEADLINE concert, fueling simmering rumors of their BFF status. Although every show is a global phenomenon in itself, turning up together raised some eyebrows and chatter among ARMYs and BLINKs alike. Wearing cozy but stylish clothes, the two were seen to be so comfortable and in tune during the event, further speculating a new friendship or something more.

J-Hope and Jisoo Spotted Together at DEADLINE Concert

On July 6, Seoul’s DEADLINE event brought together K-pop’s crème de la crème. What really made headlines, though, was the unexpected but charged appearance of J-Hope and Jisoo Insoo, who were in the VIP area sitting just a row apart from each other. Some fans who claimed that they had spotted the two laughing and exchanging a few words while watching a performance fueled gossip about a probable close relationship.

Within seconds, the photos and clips were viral, and hashtags #JHopeJisooFriendship and #HobiJisoo began trending on X (previously Twitter) and TikTok.

Although HYBE and YG Entertainment have not released any formal remarks, fans have noted that the two had previously met, primarily during award shows and backstage encounters. But their public appearance at a non-industry event has opened a new chapter in their relationship’s interest.

Insider Hints at K-Pop Idol Bonding Beyond Group Lines

According to a Seoul Pop Daily remark from an unknown industry insider, “It’s not unthinkable that idols would be pals beyond agency lines. Both Jisoo and J-Hope have experience in the fashion sector and may have friends in the field. They may simply be hanging around in a casual and friendly manner.

This is part of a broader trend in K-pop when singers from different agencies form bonds with one another on the streets that go beyond friendship as fans would normally notice. While J-Hope, who is doing his military duty, had his break at the ceremony assigned to him and once more sparked interest, Jisoo recently became busier with solo work and is rumored to be close to other idols.

