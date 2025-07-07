LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Home > Entertainment > Are BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Insoo Close Friends? DEADLINE Concert Appearance Sparks Buzz

Are BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Insoo Close Friends? DEADLINE Concert Appearance Sparks Buzz

BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sparked friendship rumors after appearing together at the DEADLINE concert, seen chatting and laughing. Fans speculate on their bond, while insiders hint at growing cross-group friendships in the K-pop industry.

J-Hope and Jisoo spotted at DEADLINE concert in Seoul, sparking friendship rumors as fans share viral clips of their interaction; idols seen laughing and chatting in VIP area.
J-Hope and Jisoo spotted together at DEADLINE concert spark friendship rumors as fans speculate a budding bond beyond K-pop group lines.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 18:19:37 IST

In a moment that left everyone in a tussle, BTS member J-Hope and BLACKPINK member Jisoo Insoo was seen together at the celebrity-packed DEADLINE concert, fueling simmering rumors of their BFF status. Although every show is a global phenomenon in itself, turning up together raised some eyebrows and chatter among ARMYs and BLINKs alike. Wearing cozy but stylish clothes, the two were seen to be so comfortable and in tune during the event, further speculating a new friendship or something more.

J-Hope and Jisoo Spotted Together at DEADLINE Concert

On July 6, Seoul’s DEADLINE event brought together K-pop’s crème de la crème. What really made headlines, though, was the unexpected but charged appearance of J-Hope and Jisoo Insoo, who were in the VIP area sitting just a row apart from each other. Some fans who claimed that they had spotted the two laughing and exchanging a few words while watching a performance fueled gossip about a probable close relationship.

Within seconds, the photos and clips were viral, and hashtags #JHopeJisooFriendship and #HobiJisoo began trending on X (previously Twitter) and TikTok.

 Although HYBE and YG Entertainment have not released any formal remarks, fans have noted that the two had previously met, primarily during award shows and backstage encounters. But their public appearance at a non-industry event has opened a new chapter in their relationship’s interest.

Insider Hints at K-Pop Idol Bonding Beyond Group Lines

According to a Seoul Pop Daily remark from an unknown industry insider, “It’s not unthinkable that idols would be pals beyond agency lines. Both Jisoo and J-Hope have experience in the fashion sector and may have friends in the field. They may simply be hanging around in a casual and friendly manner.

This is part of a broader trend in K-pop when singers from different agencies form bonds with one another on the streets that go beyond friendship as fans would normally notice. While J-Hope, who is doing his military duty, had his break at the ceremony assigned to him and once more sparked interest, Jisoo recently became busier with solo work and is rumored to be close to other idols.

Also Read: Sean Diddy Gets Standing Ovation By Inmates On Return To Prison After Trial, Know Why?

Tags: BTS BLACKPINK interactionDeadline concertj-hopeJ-Hope Jisoo DEADLINE concertJisoo and J-Hope relationship rumorsk-pop

More News

Blackpink DEADLINE Tour Day 2: A Star-Studded Event, BTS J-Hope, Jung Hae-In, Hyeri And Who Else Attended?
China Protests To India Over PM Modi’s Greetings On The Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday
Top 10 Dishes You Must Not Miss If You Are In Australia Or New Zealand
Are BTS’ J-Hope and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Insoo Close Friends? DEADLINE Concert Appearance Sparks Buzz
Edgbaston Test: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, And Akash Deep Smash Records in India’s Historic Win Over England
Controversy Erupts After BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s Statement on Marathi People
Sean Diddy Gets Standing Ovation By Inmates On Return To Prison After Trial, Know Why?
Panchayat 4 Actor Jitendra Kumar Breaks Silence on Removed Kissing Scene: “Didn’t Have Reservations”
TG ICET Results 2025 Declared: Download Rank Cards From icet.tgche.ac.in
Kamal Haasan’s Wife Caught Him With Rekha in Hotel Room? What Was The Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?