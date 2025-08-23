Are Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja Getting A Divorce ? Here’s The Shocking Truth

Recent speculation surrounding Govinda and Ssunita Ahuja’s divorce sent the Bollywood world into a frenzy, but the couple’s camp has put the lid on the speculation. Despite decades of speculation about their relationship, the couple, married for 38 years has remained intact, fighting back every ounce of media gossip.

Ground for Govinda and Ssunita’s Divorce Rumours

In December of 2024, reports claimed that Ssunita filed for divorce against Govinda on grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion under the Hindu Marriage Act at the Bandra Family Court. The allegations suggest Govinda had not attended hearings until now.

As per the sources of HT Times, Govinda’s manager shared, “Even though things might look difficult as of now, but there is no divorce happening. Log purane mudde phir samne lane ki koshish kar rahe hain, aisa kuch nahin ho raha hai.” He also added, “Har couple mein thode bahaut mann mutav toh hote hi rehte hain. Yeh sab purani batein hai, jinhe ab mirch masala laga kar apne fayde ke liye log aur media istemal karne ki koshish kar rahe hain.”

Sources close to the couple claimed they were very much together, pointing to the plans they made to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together, which goes on to show that their bond remains strong regardless of whatever struggles they had in the past.

Ssunita’s Emotional Justification of Their Bond

An open book, the straightforward and unaffected Ssunita Ahuja added her detour of charm and honesty to the existing rumors. In a viral interview with Eat Travel Repeat, she said: “No one can love Govinda like I do.” She expressed her intimate knowledge of him after being married for 38 years. In a light-hearted tone, she asked for the “90s Govinda” to come back, waving her engagement rings to make a statement to naysayers.

In her YouTube Ssunita exploded her emotional outcry, “Whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kali will punish them.” Her stance is a sign of a wife’s dedication and value for her marriage.

Govinda and Ssunita: A Love Story Above Speculation

Govinda and Ssunita began their journey in 1987, their marriage was a secret until the birth of their daughter Tina. Despite a long thread of divorce rumours, this has clarified all the gossips going around.

Their close friend insisted, “Govinda would be lost without Ssunita, she anchors him.” As the much-adored couple in Bollywood, their expression of love against rumours makes the world believe that their love is an everlasting one, causing worldwide fans to swoon.

