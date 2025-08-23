LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Govinda Seen Blowing Kisses As He Makes First Public Appearance Amid Divorce Rumours From Ssunita Ahuja- Watch Video!

Bollywood actor Govinda faces divorce after nearly 40 years of marriage, with wife Ssunita Ahuja accusing him of infidelity and cruelty. She filed in December 2024, but Govinda skipped court hearings. Amid the controversy, Govinda made his first public appearance at Mumbai airport.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 05:02:53 IST

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja are making headlines again. Just days after Ssunita launched her YouTube channel, news broke that she accused Govinda of infidelity in their ongoing divorce case.

Reports say she actually filed for divorce back in December 2024.

Right in the middle of all this, Govinda made his first public appearance, he was seen at Mumbai airport, keeping things laid-back in casual clothes. He didn’t shy away from the cameras, even pausing to pose and wave before heading off.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

According to Hautterfly, Ssunita filed for divorce last year at the Bandra family court, accusing Govinda of cheating and cruelty.

The court reportedly summoned Govinda, but he didn’t show up. Apparently, he also missed mandatory counselling sessions, while Ssunita attended the hearings alone.

An old interview clip of Ssunita has started circulating online, too, where she spoke bluntly about infidelity. She warned women not to assume their partners are always innocent, saying, “If he does it, it gets ugly. You might leave, but the other woman won’t.”

Govinda and Ssunita have been married for almost forty years—they tied the knot on March 11, 1987. They have two children together, Tina and Yashvardhan.

ALSO READ: How Much Alimony Will Ssunita Ahuja Receive If Her Divorce From Govinda Gets Finalised?

