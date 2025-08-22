How Much Alimony Will Ssunita Ahuja Receive If Her Divorce From Govinda Gets Finalised?

Ssunita Ahuja’s name has been splashed across headlines lately, all thanks to swirling divorce rumours involving her and Govinda.

Now, there’s fresh news she’s apparently filed for divorce in Bandra Family Court, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as her reasons.

Is Ssunita Ahuja filing for divorce from Govinda?

According to Hauterrfly, Ssunita’s petition falls under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. Reports say the court summoned Govinda on May 25, and since June, the couple’s been trying to sort things out. Sunita’s been showing up to court, sticking to the schedule, but Govinda? He’s been nowhere to be seen.

In a recent vlog, Ssunita addressed all the rumours head-on. She visited the Mahalaxmi Mandir, a place she’s known since she was a kid, and got visibly emotional while talking to the priest. She shared that when she first met Govinda, she prayed to the Goddess to bless their marriage and give them a good life.

She said the Goddess answered her prayers; she got the marriage, the family, the kids. Still, life’s never simple. She admitted things have been rough, but her faith remains unshaken. Sunita said, with conviction, that anyone trying to break her family will have to answer to Maa Kaali.

Ssunita went on to say that hurting good people whether it’s a good man or a good woman, is just wrong. Her devotion to the Goddess is unwavering, and she believes anyone trying to tear her family apart won’t be forgiven.

How Much Alimony Will Ssunita Ahuja Receive?

There have been earlier rumours that Govinda might have to shell out Rs. 100 crore in alimony. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. NewsX will keep you posted.

Govinda’s net worth as of early 2025? You’re looking at a hefty ₹170 crore, give or take. The actor has banked serious cash not just from his blockbuster movies back in the day, but also from savvy property deals and a string of brand endorsements.

Sure, he’s not popping up on the big screen every other Friday like he used to, but that doesn’t mean the money’s stopped rolling in. He still pulls in around ₹5-6 crore for each film he signs, and if a brand wants his face, it’ll cost them about ₹2 crore.

Back in February, divorce rumours picked up steam, with reports suggesting Govinda and Ssunita were heading for a split because of constant disagreements and supposedly different lifestyles. There was even talk of Govinda’s growing connection to a much younger Marathi actress being a big reason for the rift.

Interestingly, their lawyer, who also happens to be a family friend, chimed in later. He claimed that, even though the divorce papers had been filed months ago, the couple was actually working things out. According to him, Govinda and Sunita are “going strong” and will stick together.

