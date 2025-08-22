Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor

Motherhood is beautiful but often brutally hard. Ssunita Ahuja, wife of the 90s Bollywood star Govinda, opened up about a pain that most would never even want to relive by talking about it too, the loss of her second child. At only 19, Ssunita went through preterm labor. Her baby was born at eight months but survived just three months.

Ssunita Ahuja’s Heartbreaking Experience with Preterm Labor at 19

The stress of constant traveling and lifting heavy things took a toll on her body, causing her water to break early. It was the worst heartbreak of her life, she being just 19, barely an adult had faced the loss of a child, the mental trauma she went through during that time was too bad.

Ssunita’s story is a reminder that preterm labor isn’t just a medical condition, it’s a nightmare for all the mothers.

It can happen for lots of reasons, like infections you don’t even realize you have, or your body just not holding up like it should. Sometimes the cervix opens too early, or the placenta has problems. Health issues like high blood pressure don’t help either. Add in stress, bad eating, or unhealthy habits, and things get even tougher. The worst part? Early signs like back pain or weird contractions often feel normal, so people ignore them. But catching these signs early can really save you a lot of pain later.

Key signs of preterm labor and how timely medical care can prevent complications

How to Spot Preterm Labor Before It’s Too Late

If you’re pregnant, you have to listen to your body seriously. Stuff like your lower back hurting out of nowhere, feeling weird pressure down there, weird discharge, or contractions starting way before your due date? isn’t something to be ignored.

Why Getting Checked Early Is a Game-Changer

Doctors have ways to figure out if labor’s about to start too soon, like checking your cervix or doing tests. And if they catch it early, they can give you meds to slow things down and help your baby’s lungs get ready to breathe outside. Prenatal checkups aren’t just a procedure, they’re your best shot at catching problems before they blow up.

What You Can Actually Do to Prevent It

A few things are not always in your control, but you can definitely stack the odds in your favor. Take care of yourself like your baby depends on it. Take efforts to be nice to your body and most importantly yourself. Have a nice diet, try light work outs, keep your mental health your number one priority.

