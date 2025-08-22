LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor

Sunita Ahuja’s heartbreaking story of losing her baby due to preterm labor highlights how serious early delivery can be. From stress to unnoticed infections, many factors trigger it.

Sunita Ahuja’s Heartbreaking Experience with Preterm Labor at 19
Sunita Ahuja’s Heartbreaking Experience with Preterm Labor at 19

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 22, 2025 21:52:09 IST

Motherhood is beautiful but often brutally hard. Ssunita Ahuja, wife of the  90s Bollywood star Govinda, opened up about a pain that most would never even want to relive by talking about it too, the loss of her second child. At only 19, Ssunita went through preterm labor. Her baby was born at eight months but survived just three months.

Ssunita Ahuja’s Heartbreaking Experience with Preterm Labor at 19

The stress of constant traveling and lifting heavy things took a toll on her body, causing her water to break early. It was the worst heartbreak of her life, she being just 19, barely an adult had faced the loss of a child, the mental trauma she went through during that time was too bad. 

Ssunita’s story is a reminder that preterm labor isn’t just a medical condition, it’s a nightmare for all the mothers.

It can happen for lots of reasons, like infections you don’t even realize you have, or your body just not holding up like it should. Sometimes the cervix opens too early, or the placenta has problems. Health issues like high blood pressure don’t help either. Add in stress, bad eating, or unhealthy habits, and things get even tougher. The worst part? Early signs like back pain or weird contractions often feel normal, so people ignore them. But catching these signs early can really save you a lot of pain later.

Key signs of preterm labor and how timely medical care can prevent complications

How to Spot Preterm Labor Before It’s Too Late

If you’re pregnant, you have to listen to your body seriously. Stuff like your lower back hurting out of nowhere, feeling weird pressure down there, weird discharge, or contractions starting way before your due date? isn’t something to be ignored. 

Why Getting Checked Early Is a Game-Changer

Doctors have ways to figure out if labor’s about to start too soon, like checking your cervix or doing tests. And if they catch it early, they can give you meds to slow things down and help your baby’s lungs get ready to breathe outside. Prenatal checkups aren’t just a procedure, they’re your best shot at catching problems before they blow up.

What You Can Actually Do to Prevent It

A few things are not always in your control, but you can definitely stack the odds in your favor. Take care of yourself like your baby depends on it. Take efforts to be nice to your body and most importantly yourself. Have a nice diet, try light work outs, keep your mental health your number one priority.

Also Read: Govinda’s Marriage Shocker: Wife Ssunita Ahuja’s Cheating And Cruelty Claims, ‘Mujhe Aur Kisipe Vishwas Nahi Hai’

RELATED News

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor
Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Losing Second Child, Understanding The Silent Signs Of Preterm Labor

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?