Are Johnny Depp And Angelina Jolie Meeting Secretly On Private Dates? The Tourist Co-Stars Reignite Romance Rumours

Word on the street is Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie might be circling back to each other. After years of simmering rumours and that undeniable spark they showed back in the day, talk is they’ve been quietly reconnecting, keeping things low-key in places like London and L.A.

Are Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie dating?

What’s making people pay attention? The timing. This supposed new closeness kicked off not long after Jolie’s legal battles with Brad Pitt heated up. Nobody’s confirming anything, but honestly, just the idea of these two famously private stars leaning on each other is enough to send tabloids into a frenzy.

So, are they just friends, or is there more going on? Hard to say. They’ve been tight for years. Johnny Depp is apparently open to seeing where things go, but Angelina Jolie is reportedly more cautious, not rushing into anything. Someone close to the situation claims Depp’s been carrying a torch for Angelina for six years. There’s even talk that his thing for Amber Heard had something to do with her resemblance to Jolie.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill says things are “stuck in first gear.” Depp might be ready, but Jolie’s keeping her feelings in check. Their friendship lasted a long time—Jolie even hired Depp’s divorce lawyer during her split with Brad Pitt, which, yeah, adds a weird twist.

When Angelina Jolie admitted to having a crush on Johnny Depp

Here’s something you might not know: Angelina once had a massive crush on Johnny Depp. Her unauthorised biography dives into how she felt a connection to Edward Scissorhands’ character. She was a goth kid, obsessed with outsiders, and the movie spoke to her. She’s even admitted she always wanted to work with Depp, calling him “the coolest thing for years.”

When they finally worked together in The Tourist, Johnny didn’t hold back on the compliments. He called Angelina a “walking poem” and raved about her brains, beauty, and humour.

For the record, Depp’s first marriage was back in 1983 to Lori Anne Allison, which ended in ’85. He married Amber Heard in 2015; that lasted until 2016. As for Jolie, she married Brad Pitt in 2014, filed for divorce two years later, and all that wasn’t finalised until 2019.

