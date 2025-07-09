Nicki Minaj Tears Apart Jay Z Over Pending $200 Million Dues And Secret Son, Beef Between Rappers Explained

Nicki Minaj tore into Jay-Z on social media, accusing him of owing her a staggering $200 million tied to her share in the floundering streaming platform Tidal.

The acclaimed female rapper didn’t stop there—Nicki also weighed in on a headline-grabbing paternity controversy involving a man who says he’s Jay-Z’s secret son.

The drama didn’t take long to escalate. Minaj started by blasting Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, by reposting allegations that Perez mistreated her daughter. Then, Nicki turned her attention to the paternity saga with Raymir Satterthwaite, the man claiming Jay-Z is his father. “Oh, is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory,” Nicki posted, sharing a screenshot of a news article about Raymir.

Raymir, for his part, is pushing for answers. “If he’s not my father, why can’t he just prove it?” he told the Daily Mail. “Go to court like everyone else. I can handle the truth, even if it’s embarrassing. What I can’t handle is silence. It’s not fair.”

Nicki, meanwhile, circled back to the Tidal issue. She claimed she’s been deprived of $100-200 million due to the deal and publicly called on Jay-Z to address what she described as a “karmic debt.”

She also criticised his longtime nickname “Hov” (a play on “Jehovah”), calling it blasphemous and warning that those who use it “will answer to God.”

But she wasn’t done. Minaj also took a swipe at Megan Thee Stallion, referencing Megan’s 2024 track “Hiss,” which takes shots at her critics and alludes to “Megan’s Law”—a federal law about sex offender registration, widely taken as a jab at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

Here’s the rundown: Back in 2015, Jay-Z dropped $56 million to launch TIDAL, pulling in a crew of 15 big-name artists for the ride—think Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, J. Cole, Madonna, the works.

Each of them supposedly walked away with about 3% equity, the idea being they’d pump out exclusive content and hype the platform. Sounds great on paper, right?

Fast forward to 2021, Jay-Z sells most of TIDAL to Jack Dorsey’s Square for a fat $302 million. But here’s the kicker—fans, and even Nicki herself, started complaining that the cash they were promised never showed up.

But Nicki’s beef with Jay-Z doesn’t stop at the TIDAL mess. In January, she went off on Roc Nation and its CEO Desiree Perez, in a fiery rant on X. Then, more drama: Lil Wayne—her Young Money brother—gets snubbed for the Super Bowl halftime show and Kendrick Lamar gets the spot instead. People are saying Jay-Z’s deal with the NFL had something to do with that, which just made things worse between them.

Lately, Nicki’s been dropping cryptic emojis whenever fans drag Jay-Z online, and folks are reading that as her way of saying she’s still not over it. Jay-Z, meanwhile, hasn’t said a word publicly.

