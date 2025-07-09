Is Ezra Miller Being Welcomed Back To Hollywood Despite Past Controversies And Trouble?

Ezra Miller’s return to the spotlight hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing—let’s be real, the last few years have been a mess. Still, word around Hollywood is that the industry is slowly opening its doors to Miller again, scandals and all.

People inside the business are genuinely shocked. After everything that’s gone down—assault accusations, arrests, and headlines that just wouldn’t quit—most folks figured Miller was done. Yet here we are, with some studios and insiders “cautiously” giving them another shot.

Is Ezra Miller coming back to Hollywood?

It’s wild, especially now, when “cancel culture” and #MeToo have changed the game. One industry source pretty much nailed it: “It’s amazing Miller’s getting back in given everything, but hey, they’re talented.” At the same time, it’s left a lot of people scratching their heads, wondering what it takes to be blacklisted in Hollywood these days.

Let’s not forget that Miller burst onto the scene in The Perks of Being a Wallflower back in 2012—working alongside Emma Watson, no less. After that, they landed roles in We Need to Talk About Kevin and the Fantastic Beasts franchise. But then the ugly stuff started popping up.

Videos surfaced in 2020 of Miller appearing to choke a woman in Iceland. The woman later said she thought it was all a joke—until it wasn’t. Next thing she knew, Miller was on top of her, screaming.

What happened with Ezra Miller?

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’ve been allegations of harassment, incidents involving minors, restraining orders—the list just goes on. In 2022, they got arrested twice in Hawaii: once for disorderly conduct, and once for allegedly throwing a chair at someone’s head.

In Berlin, a woman accused Miller of harassment and trying to break into her apartment, saying she felt unsafe and described Miller as verbally abusive.

Later that year, Miller got hit with a felony burglary charge in Vermont. They ended up pleading guilty to trespassing and got a year of probation, with mandatory mental health treatment tacked on.

Things got even darker with accusations from a family in North Dakota, claiming Miller groomed their daughter from the age of 12 and exerted “cult-like” control over her. That case ended up being withdrawn in 2024 after the now-adult woman defended Miller publicly. In another incident, a mom and her daughter in Massachusetts got a temporary harassment order after reportedly being menaced by Miller.

Ezra Miller’s complex mental health issues

After all that, Miller said in August 2022 that they were dealing with “complex mental health issues” and had started ongoing treatment.

So, despite everything—despite all the public drama, the arrests, the court cases—Hollywood seems ready to let Miller back in, at least in some corners. Whether that’s fair, smart, or just Hollywood being Hollywood…well, that’s a whole other conversation.

Even with all the controversy swirling around, word is that Hollywood’s already opening its doors to Ezra Miller again. People in the industry don’t seem to hold grudges for long, especially if the person at the centre of the storm has real talent. One producer who’s worked with Miller put it bluntly: “Ezra’s put in the work and faced the fallout. Folks here move on fast if you’ve got the skills.”

Miller isn’t wasting any time getting back in the game. They’ve been spotted at big events like Cannes in May and the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in June, backing director Lynne Ramsay on her new film Die My Love, which has Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson attached.

Ramsay’s not just giving Miller a cameo, either. She’s confirmed that Miller will star in her next project—a vampire drama that’s still in development. Miller shared, “I’m teaming up with Lynne again, that’s probably what I’ll do first. We’re co-writing this one together.”

