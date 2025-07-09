Hugh Grant Turns Wimbledon Royal Box Into His Sleeping Castle As Actor, 64 Caught Napping During Quarter-Finals

Hugh Grant, 64, unintentionally became the centre of attention during the Wimbledon quarter-finals when cameras caught him dozing off in the Royal Box.

He’d arrived at the All England Club with his wife, Anna, and was photographed chatting amiably with Queen Camilla before the match began.

Did Hugh Grant Fall Asleep During Wimbledon Quarter-Finals?

Not long after, the footage showed Grant nodding off—a moment that quickly made the rounds on social media, with viewers poking fun at his mid-match nap.

Comments on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from lighthearted jokes to calls for someone to wake him up. The moment went viral almost immediately, with fans sharing clips and quips about the actor catching some shut-eye during one of tennis’s most high-profile events.

How Did The Internet React?

Did Hugh Grant just fall asleep in the Royal Box 😂 pic.twitter.com/m98TFS63Eh — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant asleep at the tennis lol #Wimbledon2025 🎾 pic.twitter.com/iUyDXSf2yz — Gills (@gpricey23) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant falling asleep as this first set between Djokovic and Cobolli reaches a crescendo pic.twitter.com/zJszvxPGiy — talkingtennis (@talkingtennis22) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant is taking one of the most expensive naps in human history right now pic.twitter.com/4OydHpEr4S — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 9, 2025

The day itself couldn’t have been more inviting, with clear skies and temperatures hitting 26°C. Spectators settled in for Novak Djokovic’s face-off against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, while a parade of celebrities—including Hannah Waddingham in a striking red dress and Emily Atack in classic black and white—added to the event’s usual sense of occasion.

Jack Whitehall and his fiancée Roxy Horner also attended, taking a break from parenting duties to enjoy the match together and posing with Whitehall’s parents beforehand inside the Vodafone Lounge.

Despite the excitement and celebrity turnout, it seems even the buzz of Wimbledon can prove a bit too relaxing, at least for Hugh Grant.

