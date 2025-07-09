LIVE TV
Hugh Grant Turns Wimbledon Royal Box Into His Sleeping Castle As Actor, 64 Caught Napping During Quarter-Finals

Hugh Grant Turns Wimbledon Royal Box Into His Sleeping Castle As Actor, 64 Caught Napping During Quarter-Finals

Hugh Grant, 64, stole the spotlight at Wimbledon 2025 after cameras caught him napping in the Royal Box during Djokovic’s match. The viral moment sparked hilarious reactions online, as stars like Hannah Waddingham and Jack Whitehall also graced the sunny quarter-finals.

Hugh Grant is caught falling ASLEEP on camera during a Wimbledon match

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 23:42:38 IST

Hugh Grant, 64, unintentionally became the centre of attention during the Wimbledon quarter-finals when cameras caught him dozing off in the Royal Box.

He’d arrived at the All England Club with his wife, Anna, and was photographed chatting amiably with Queen Camilla before the match began.

Did Hugh Grant Fall Asleep During Wimbledon Quarter-Finals? 

Not long after, the footage showed Grant nodding off—a moment that quickly made the rounds on social media, with viewers poking fun at his mid-match nap.

Comments on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from lighthearted jokes to calls for someone to wake him up. The moment went viral almost immediately, with fans sharing clips and quips about the actor catching some shut-eye during one of tennis’s most high-profile events.

How Did The Internet React?

The day itself couldn’t have been more inviting, with clear skies and temperatures hitting 26°C. Spectators settled in for Novak Djokovic’s face-off against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, while a parade of celebrities—including Hannah Waddingham in a striking red dress and Emily Atack in classic black and white—added to the event’s usual sense of occasion.

Jack Whitehall and his fiancée Roxy Horner also attended, taking a break from parenting duties to enjoy the match together and posing with Whitehall’s parents beforehand inside the Vodafone Lounge.

Despite the excitement and celebrity turnout, it seems even the buzz of Wimbledon can prove a bit too relaxing, at least for Hugh Grant.

Tags: Hugh Grantlatest hollywood newswimbledon 2025

