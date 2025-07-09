Kevin Jonas Recalls Going Almost Broke After The Jonas Brothers Split: I Invested In A Bunch Of Property

Honestly, that Jonas Brothers reunion in 2019 couldn’t have come at a better moment for Kevin Jonas. Before the band got back together, the guy was flat broke—he admitted he’d lost nearly everything.

On the School of Greatness podcast, sitting with Nick and Joe, Kevin got real about it. He talked about how, at first, fame just meant money rolling in, without really understanding how fast it could disappear.

Kevin Jonas recalls going broke

Then, suddenly, it did. He said he’d burned through almost all of it, down to maybe ten per cent left, if that.

He didn’t get too deep into the weeds about what went wrong, but it was about nine years ago, thanks to some sketchy real estate deals and partnerships that went sideways. He put it pretty bluntly: “It wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying?” Rough.

The Jonas Brothers Split

For anyone who’s lost track, the Jonas Brothers (that’s Kevin, Joe, and Nick) split up back in 2013. Now, they’re gearing up for their 20th anniversary tour—“Jonas20: Living the Dream”—kicking off in Jersey this August, with the All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, and Marshmello tagging along.

Kevin summed it up on the podcast: getting the band back together was more than just a comeback. It was a much-needed second chance.

He said it was almost lucky, in a weird way, because he never wanted to learn that hard lesson about money, but after losing it all, he had to rethink everything.

ALSO READ: David Corenswet Says He Never Wanted To Be Superman: I Signed On Because….