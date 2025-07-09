LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Entertainment > Kevin Jonas Recalls Going Almost Broke After The Jonas Brothers Split: I Invested In A Bunch Of Property

Kevin Jonas Recalls Going Almost Broke After The Jonas Brothers Split: I Invested In A Bunch Of Property

Kevin Jonas revealed on the School of Greatness podcast that before the Jonas Brothers' 2019 reunion, he was nearly broke due to failed real estate deals. Now, with the band’s “Jonas20: Living the Dream” tour set for August, he calls the comeback a life-changing second chance.

Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 23:31:01 IST

Honestly, that Jonas Brothers reunion in 2019 couldn’t have come at a better moment for Kevin Jonas. Before the band got back together, the guy was flat broke—he admitted he’d lost nearly everything.

On the School of Greatness podcast, sitting with Nick and Joe, Kevin got real about it. He talked about how, at first, fame just meant money rolling in, without really understanding how fast it could disappear.

Kevin Jonas recalls going broke

Then, suddenly, it did. He said he’d burned through almost all of it, down to maybe ten per cent left, if that.

He didn’t get too deep into the weeds about what went wrong, but it was about nine years ago, thanks to some sketchy real estate deals and partnerships that went sideways. He put it pretty bluntly: “It wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying?” Rough.

The Jonas Brothers Split

For anyone who’s lost track, the Jonas Brothers (that’s Kevin, Joe, and Nick) split up back in 2013. Now, they’re gearing up for their 20th anniversary tour—“Jonas20: Living the Dream”—kicking off in Jersey this August, with the All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, and Marshmello tagging along.

Kevin summed it up on the podcast: getting the band back together was more than just a comeback. It was a much-needed second chance.

He said it was almost lucky, in a weird way, because he never wanted to learn that hard lesson about money, but after losing it all, he had to rethink everything. 

ALSO READ: David Corenswet Says He Never Wanted To Be Superman: I Signed On Because….

Tags: kevin jonaslatest hollywood newsThe Jonas Brothers

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?