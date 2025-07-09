LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > David Corenswet Says He Never Wanted To Be Superman: I Signed On Because….

David Corenswet Says He Never Wanted To Be Superman: I Signed On Because….

David Corenswet revealed he never dreamed of being Superman but took the role for the challenge. In a new interview, he shared how the pressure and expectations were intense, yet he's committed to portraying a more human, emotionally grounded version of the iconic hero.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 18:22:34 IST

In a surprising but fascinating reveal, actor David Corenswet has finally confessed in a new interview that playing Superman was never his childhood dream. The young star, who will be reprising the red cape later this year in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot (Superman: Legacy), opened up about the emotional and psychological toll of playing a behemoth of a cinematic icon and how sometimes it wasn’t even in his lines. While fans have long debated the extent to which Corenswet should be excited to play the Man of Steel, his recent quote presents a more nuanced vision of an actor grappling with the burden of a legacy.

Superman Casting Confession

In the interview, Corenswet conceded, “I never wanted to be Superman. I never fantasized about it when I was a child, and I certainly didn’t think I’d love to be an actor and someday be in a stole.” He continued to describe his experience as one that he liked but did not pursue for himself actively.

Instead, casting was a shock, especially considering the hype about the character as well as how previous Superman like Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill, and Brandon Routh became overnight sensations.

Corenswet’s confession is a welcome respite from the usual Hollywood fare, in which actors ritually explain their casting as a dream come true for them. For him, signing on to play Superman was a question of artistic challenge and curiosity, not personal ambition. “I signed on because it scared me,” he said, “and sometimes fear is the best indicator that you’re doing something important.”

The Pressure of Playing Superman

Corenswet didn’t shy away from discussing the immense pressure that comes with wearing the iconic “S” on his chest. “You’re not just acting. You’re representing hope, strength, truth and all while the world watches your every move,” he said.

The performer explained he was apprehensive during initial costume fittings, worrying he would be too physically and emotionally unready to cope with the role. “There’s this implied standard,” he explained. “You can’t just be good. You’ve got to be perfect and even then, somebody’s gonna think you’re the wrong guy.”

Despite all the cynicism, Corenswet has leaped into the character headfirst with energy, determined to cast a new kind of Superman on screen. Not only physically strong but emotionally well-adjusted, open-minded, and human.

Although David Corenswet may not exactly have wished to be Superman, for sure there’s no doubt that he is attempting to redefine how to become one.

Tags: David Corenswet casting, David Corenswet interview, David Corenswet Superman

