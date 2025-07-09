LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service amazon
Home > Entertainment > Is It Confirmed? Kim Soo Hyun Fractures His Leg Amid Dating Controvenrsy With Kim Sae Ron, Picture Goes Viral

Is It Confirmed? Kim Soo Hyun Fractures His Leg Amid Dating Controvenrsy With Kim Sae Ron, Picture Goes Viral

Rumours of South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun’s leg fracture, sparked by a likely fake X post from an account impersonating him, remain unconfirmed by credible sources or his agency, Gold Medalist. Amid this, Kim faces ongoing controversy over allegations of dating the late Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun's rumoured leg fracture

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 15:14:01 IST

Recent speculation about South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun’s health, with a leg fracture is going viral amid his ongoing dating controversy with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. These rumors have gained traction online, particularly through posts on X, prompting questions about their validity.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Leg Fracture Rumors

As per Pinkvilla, the original post was uploaded by a twitter account with the username of Kim Soo Hyun, likely to be impersonating the actor. The account shared several clicks from the hospital and of the leg fracture, claiming the person in the frame to be Kim Soo Hyun. Further the post was captioned with a long heartfelt message from the actor, addressing his fans, he shared that he fell down from stairs and injured his leg, the injury is not that serious and he is getting good care at the hospital. 

In the latter part of the tweet, he asked his fans to pray for him and leave a message for his speedy recovery. 

However, no credible news outlets or official statements from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, have confirmed these claims. So until further verification and official statement, these claims are more likely to be fake.

Kim Soo Hyun And Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy

The health rumors coincide with a high-profile scandal involving allegations that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Kim Sae Ron’s family claimed the relationship began in 2015, when she was 15, while Kim Soo Hyun and his agency have consistently denied any underage relationship, asserting that they dated briefly from 2019 to 2020, after she was a legal adult.

After the suicide of Kim Sae Ron on February 16, 2025, the controversy has led to several lawsuits, penalties, loss of brand deals and defamation for Kim Soo Hyun. From being a top Korean star, the actor has lost his stardom and under public scrutiny.

Also Read:  Squid Game Season 3 is Netflix’s Third-Most Viewed TV Show Ever

.

Tags: actorkim soo hyunsouth korea

More News

From Alia Bhatt, Isha Koppikar, Genelia D’Souza to Aishwarya Rai: 5 Celebrity Moms Who Have Mastered the Art of Glamour and Wellness
Banking Sector Including SBI, HDFC, ICICI See Strong Market Capitalisation Gains In Q1 FY26
How To Watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live For Free: Lord’s Test Match On July 10, 3:30 PM IST
Dalai Lama Hits Back at China: Only Tibet Can Choose ‘My Successor’ Not CCP
From Auroville To IIT Madras: A Campus Where Sustainability Finds A Home
Travel Food Services IPO Closes Today: Subscriptions Remain Low
Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra & Ram Kapoor: Bigg Boss 19’s Most Anticipated Contestants
Bharat Bandh: Clash Breaks Out Between TMC Workers And Trade Union Leaders in WB’s Darjeeling
Japan’s Rating And Investment Information Company Brings In This Relief For The Hong Kong Pension Fund Managers
Cargo Ship ‘Eternity C’ Sinks in Red Sea After Attack, Rescue Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?