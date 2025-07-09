LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Are Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Getting Divorced? MMA Fighter Reveals The Truth

Are Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Getting Divorced? MMA Fighter Reveals The Truth

Actor-wrestler Sangram Singh dismissed divorce rumors with Bigg Boss 2 Payal Rohatgi, emphasizing their 14-year bond in an ETimes TV interview. Payal also resigned from the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation for personal reasons.

Sangram Singh and Payal Rastogi Divorce Rumours

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 20:59:18 IST

Actor and wrestler Sangram Singh has publicly addressed speculations surrounding his marriage with actress Payal Rohatgi, following her resignation from the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation. 

The couple tied the knot in 2022 after a 14-year long relationship, the divorce rumours are firmly denied by Sangram Singh.

Singh Dismissed The Divorce Speculations

In an interview with ETimes TV, Sangram Singh clarified that there is no truth to the divorce rumours, emphasizing the strength of their bond. “There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be,” Singh stated in an interview with ETimes TV.

He urged fans and media not to believe or spread such speculations, focusing instead on his commitment to his work and their relationship.

Putting an end to the speculations, Sangram Singh said that there is no question of divorce.

Payal Rohatgi’s Resignation from Charitable Foundation

Amid these divorce rumours, Payal’s resignation from the  Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation has further added fuel to the speculations. 

In a statement shared on Instagram, she wrote, “I hereby tender my resignation from the position of Director of Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation with immediate effect due to personal reasons.” 

While Sagram Singh has responded to this decision in a neutral way, stating, “This is Payal ji’s decision, and I respect it. Both of us have a different approach towards work.” 

After Payal’s resignation from the post of Director, the post was taken over by Singh’s elder sister, Sunita Kumari.

Addressing Personal Allegations

As the scandal joined Payal’s latest allegations of mistreatment for not conceiving and that Singh’s family entertained archaic notions about women, Singh has been mum about the allegations but emphasized that he was committed to keeping his positive thoughts and upholding his wife’s decisions.

On the other hand, Payal’s social media shenanigans, such as the tweets she has sent to Singh, have left everyone in a state of confusion regarding the status of their marriage.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Full Relationship Timeline Explained As Duo Announce Pregnancy With A Heartfelt Post

