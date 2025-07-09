Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Full Relationship Timeline Explained As Duo Announce Pregnancy With A Heartfelt Post

In a time when Bollywood romances tend to fizzle out with the spotlight, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s romance has been a gorgeous exception. From looking at each other to taking each other’s wedding vows and now, sharing the cute news of their pregnancy, the couple’s story has been anything but reel-like. The couple’s story is one of dedication, friendship, and common goals.

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekha Relationship Timeline

How They First Met: They had previously met while working on the shoot of a music video called Yeh Aashiqui. They finally met through common friends in the movie and modeling world. For a break from the melodramatic Bollywood-ype meet cliche, the first encounter was genuine, sincere, and fresh. They shared common values, passion for acting, and modest beginnings.

First Impressions (2010): Rajkummar saw Patralekha in an ad and said to himself, “I am going to marry her someday.” She did catch his eye in Love Sex Aur Dhokha and saw him as a serious actor and not the type she would get affected by. Destiny, however, had other plans.

Dating Days (2012-2021): Low-key but long-term. They were both low-key, hidden from view. Patralekha had once described how their romance was established on the ground of respect and friendliness for both of them. For nearly a decade, they stood for each other’s working life, with them auditioning, cheering from the back seat of the car, and being the greatest cheerleaders for each other.

The Wedding (November 2021): The two got married after being in a relationship with each other for 11 years in a serene wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. Their wedding photos were nothing but love and sophistication. Rajkummar kneeling down before Patralekha on their wedding day was a gesture of love and respect. The two shared beautiful captions, breaking hearts on the world wide web.

Baby on Board: Couple Makes Pregnancy Announcement Public

Surprise Baby News (July 2025): Rajkumar and Patralekha recently posted their adorable pregnancy news on Instagram that they’re having their first child. The couple dropped the news silently but with glee, and friends and stars spilled the love in!

Bollywood’s Down-To-Earth Pair: Patralekha and Rajkumar remained very grounded in their everyday lives while everyone else chased after glitter. Even this pregnancy news announcement was low-key and real like their relationship. The couple has not announced the due date but has spoken well of and welcome the new baby with gratitude and joy.

