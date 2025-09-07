Arijit Singh’s Concert In London Abruptly Cut Short Due To THIS Weird Reason, Singer Surprises Fans With His Saiyaara Rendition

Arijit Singh didn’t just perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The singer stunned the crowd, especially when he launched into ‘Saiyaara.’

This song, originally from the film Saiyaara (yes, the one with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that dropped on July 18), is already a box office juggernaut, and its soundtrack’s been playing on loop in everyone’s heads.

Arijit Singh serenades fans with Saiyaara rendition

The original vocals belong to Faheem Abdullah, a Kashmiri artist, but Arijit’s take in London? It gave the song a completely different energy. Naturally, clips from that night started spreading like wildfire on social media.

The setlist wasn’t short on hits either—he rolled out ‘Kesariya,’ ‘Bulleya,’ ‘Kabira,’ ‘Mast Magan’—the usual suspects. But honestly, when he surprised everyone with ‘Saiyaara,’ you could feel the shift in the room.

People were instantly swept up in the moment, singing along with him. His reinterpretation brought out a different kind of emotion—raw, nostalgic, maybe even a bit haunting. That retro spin he put on the track? Fans can’t stop talking about it, and the internet’s full of clips from that night.

The guy sang straight for 3.5 hours without a break, and still wanted to go for another hour, what an amazing talent!#arijitsingh #ArijitSinghLondon pic.twitter.com/PaIBU2Q2Su — Amit Tanwani (@amittanwani7) September 6, 2025

omggggg arijit singh sang saiyaara in his london concert wtfff i am 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/euRG5Xdy7f — krishvaani era (@yuyicious) September 6, 2025





petition to release arijit singh’s version of saiyaara pic.twitter.com/bRy0eMFkiH — ᡣ𐭩♫ (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) September 6, 2025

Arijit Singh abruptly cut short

Many fans took to X to complain about how Arijit Singh’s London concert was cut short despite him singing a track. Arijit performed for 3.5 hours at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It was apparently due to time constraints. The music was cut at 1030pm, and as per the rules, Arijit was not given any extension.

Tottenham Stadium did Arijit Singh bad…. They shut him off at 10:30pm because that was agreed time to end the show, and he was in middle of a song at that time. — HK. (@HammaadKhaann) September 6, 2025

Did they literally cut @arijitsingh concern short?? The music just stopped!! Quite unfair in my eyes. Can’t see that happening to Beyoncé or Taylor Swift…. — CFC Raj ⭐️⭐️ (@iamKayRaja) September 6, 2025

