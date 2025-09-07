LIVE TV
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Arijit Singh’s Concert In London Abruptly Cut Short Due To THIS Weird Reason, Singer Surprises Fans With His Saiyaara Rendition

Arijit Singh’s Concert In London Abruptly Cut Short Due To THIS Weird Reason, Singer Surprises Fans With His Saiyaara Rendition

Arijit Singh’s London concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was cut short after 3.5 hours due to time restrictions. Fans expressed disappointment on social media, especially since he was singing a track when the music was abruptly stopped at 10:30 PM without an extension.

Arijit Singh during his concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (Pic Credit: X)
Arijit Singh during his concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 7, 2025 10:21:26 IST

Arijit Singh didn’t just perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The singer stunned the crowd, especially when he launched into ‘Saiyaara.’ 

This song, originally from the film Saiyaara (yes, the one with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that dropped on July 18), is already a box office juggernaut, and its soundtrack’s been playing on loop in everyone’s heads.

Arijit Singh serenades fans with Saiyaara rendition

The original vocals belong to Faheem Abdullah, a Kashmiri artist, but Arijit’s take in London? It gave the song a completely different energy. Naturally, clips from that night started spreading like wildfire on social media.

The setlist wasn’t short on hits either—he rolled out ‘Kesariya,’ ‘Bulleya,’ ‘Kabira,’ ‘Mast Magan’—the usual suspects. But honestly, when he surprised everyone with ‘Saiyaara,’ you could feel the shift in the room.

People were instantly swept up in the moment, singing along with him. His reinterpretation brought out a different kind of emotion—raw, nostalgic, maybe even a bit haunting. That retro spin he put on the track? Fans can’t stop talking about it, and the internet’s full of clips from that night.


Arijit Singh abruptly cut short

Many fans took to X to complain about how Arijit Singh’s London concert was cut short despite him singing a track. Arijit performed for 3.5 hours at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

It was apparently due to time constraints. The music was cut at 1030pm, and as per the rules, Arijit was not given any extension.

ALSO READ: Anuparna Roy Becomes First Indian to Bag Venice’s Orizzonti Award For Songs of Forgotten Trees, Thanks This BIG Bollywood Director

